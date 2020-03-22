Zambia has recorded a third case of COVID- 19 involving a Lusaka based man who travelled to Pakistan on March 9th , 2020 and returned to Zambia on March 18th, 2020.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya indicates that the recorded new case brings the total number of COVID -19 in the country to three.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chilufya confirmed the development during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

The Minister of Health has since reiterated the importance of Zambians or foreigners who are residents in Zambia, to adhere to the quarantine rules of 14 days upon their return to the country as they are backed by law under the Statutory Instrument number 22.

He warned that those not obeying with the authorities concerning the quarantine rules are breaking the law and that the law will visit them.

And Dr Chilufya said the two patients that were found with COVID-19, are responding well to treatment, adding that a repeated test will be conducted today to ascertain their progress.

Dr Chilufya has since re-echoed government’s call to ensure that measures advised in the prevention of COVID -19 such as washing and sanitizing of hands as well as self-isolation among others are adhered to.

He said President Edgar Lungu is gravely concerned with COVID-19 and has directed a multisectoral robust response against the disease.

The Minister of Health further stated that the epidemic has so far geographically spread rapidly and as of today globally, cases stand at 308, 463 including 13,069 deaths.

He said in Africa 41 countries have been affected with a total number of 1,248 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths including Zambia.

The Minister noted that the highest countries so far in Africa with Coronavirus cases is Egypt with 294 cases and 10 deaths followed by South Africa with 240 cases.

Meanwhile, the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has made a cash contribution of K1 Million to help government procure various supplies required in various centers to implement efforts government is making against COVID 19.

Government has also decided to shut down all educational institutions amid coronavirus outbreak fears.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the decision, which Took effect Friday, March 2020,is a measure to prevent the global outbreak.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared the outbreak a pandemic.

