Monday, March 23, 2020
Kanganja must update the Nation on important matters under investigation despite the COVID-19

By Chief Editor
By Harrison Chewe Kalosa

We would like to commend the Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja for his instructions to his Officers to take steps to decongest police cells in view of the COVID-19 threat. That’s as it should be. We also wish to add our voice by calling on everyone to take precautions as advised by the experts.

However, we would like to take this opportunity to remind the IG about other equally important matters that he needs to address urgently. The nation is anxiously waiting to hear the outcome of the investigations into the gassing incidents that recently threatened the security of the nation. While we commend the tireless efforts that he and his officers put in to combat that wave of crime, we think we deserve to know who was behind those acts and what the motive was. We are still distressed especially that even juveniles were recruited to commit these crimes.

We still vividly remember how that 14 year old boy was caught after he administered the toxic gas on pupils at a School in Northmead area. We are also alive to the fact that there were several statements by several people, especially politicians, about the incidences.

There were accusations and counter-accusations, there were also claims by some that it was a ploy to implicate and arrest them so that they are barred from contesting next year’s elections. All those statements were quite distressing to most of us, especially that we didn’t have the information that our colleagues claimed to have. The only truth we could believe was that released by the Police. Our anxiety is now growing because the IG’s office has now become silent at a time we expect to hear from him. We want to know who the masterminds that were reportedly caught are, and when they will begin to appear in Court.

We also want to know what will happen to the youths and juveniles that were caught up in that wave of crime. Are they still in Police custody? Or has this case become another of those that haven’t been concluded? Perhaps let’s remind the IG about some cases that his office has gone quiet about:

  1. The Ruth Mbandu murder case – When this case began there were regular updates from the Police but later they slowed down and now the case has gone quiet without anyone being convicted for that gruesome murder;
  2. The Moses Simuwelu murder – This is another case that the Police have abandoned without explaining which challenges, if any, that they have faced in their investigations.
  3. The Menyani Zulu murder– Menyani Zulu was brutally killed at Mumpanshya in Rufunsa. We have been expecting an update from the Police especially that there were accusations and counter accusations between 2 major political players the PF and the UPND. We are worried that there has never been any comment from the IG on the outcome of their investigations especially that there was a leaked report on the Zambian Watchdog online media. We found the report still on the Zambian Watchdog thread last time we checked. We are distressed because the people that were mentioned in the report now hold senior positions in the Government and the PF Party.

In view of the aforesaid, we would like to urge the Inspector General of Police to update the nation as demanded otherwise not doing so will erode our confidence in his office. We look forward to hear from him soon.

3 COMMENTS

  1. We have important issues to discuss and talk about than Kankanja stories.COVID-19 bwana is deadly so we need more updates on this virus than the police issues, we need to know how we are going to handle this pandemic of COVID-19.We have heard a lot about criminals but now it is time to move on , and for those with cases the law will deal with them period.

  2. 4 government ministers in Burkina Faso have been infected with coronavirus and its spreading rapidly. These are greedy politicians like PF who wereonly busy thinking about how to steal more money than protection from coronavirus

  3. I concur with the fact that at the moment let us concentrate our efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic until it disappears completely. That’s when we can get back to the gassing issues. But the police should never ever let go of the gassing suspects, no matter what. Let them rot in cells till they are proved innocent by the courts of law

