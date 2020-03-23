0.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 23, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Cabinet Approves Contingency plan to fight the Coronavirus pandemic

By Chief Editor
36 views
6
Headlines Cabinet Approves Contingency plan to fight the Coronavirus pandemic
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Cabinet has approved a Contingency plan, including its budget, in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that President Edgar Lungu has also directed that the Council of Ministers to sit and propose other measures that will help protect the lives of the Zambian people against the coronavirus.

Ms Siliya said that the contingency plan is an urgent instrument for action by all stakeholders if the country is to contain the spread of this deadly Covid-19, adding that Cabinet is seriously concerned with the matter and feels it is necessary for Zambia to have the capacity to combat the spread of the virus.

Ms Siliya said that by instituting a multisectoral, coordinated and responsive action by government, cooperating partners, the private sector and society at large in order to protect the lives of Zambians in all the cities, towns and the rural areas.

Ms Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting services Minister, said the decisions were made today when President Edgar Lungu called for the Sixth Cabinet Meeting to discuss policy matters aimed at improving the socio-economic environment of the counry.

She said while government is implementing the Contingency Plan, Cabinet has appealed to all the citizens to maintain maximum hygiene and avoid gatherings in public places such as markets, bus stations, churches and bars, as a way of supporting Government inerventions.

Ms Siliya has also called on Zambians to avoid panic as experts are working day and night while monitoring the situation.

She said Government will continue to provide the updates as the situation unfolds, so that everyone is aware of what is happening on the ground with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation -WHO- records, there are already over 275,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, affecting more than 168 countries with 11,399 deaths recorded since the outbreak, with recoveries among the infected, so far s
anding at about 88,256 worldwide.

In Southern Africa, the closest countries to Zambia affected by COVID-19 include South Africa, Congo DR, Tanzania, Rwanda and Namibia.

Zambia has so far recorded the first three confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said Cabinet has also approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to provide for a legal framework to strengthen transparency and accountability in the management of mineral resources in Zambia.

She said among other things, the Bill will provide for the mandatory disclosure of taxes and other payments including mining costs which extractive companies pay to the Government and what the Government receives as revenue from extractive companies.

And Ms. Siliya said the cabinet has also approved the National Transport Master Plan 2020 –2038 and the National Technical Education Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training -TEVET- Policy.

During the meeting, Cabinet also approved the appointment of Non-Executive Board Members of the Veterinary Council of Zambia in order to effectively regulate the veterinary and veterinary paraprofessionals in the country.

[Read 333 times, 333 reads today]
Previous articleWorks to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road starts
Next articleUPND MPs urged to go back to Parliament and debate bill 10

6 COMMENTS

  2. Please share the details so that we assist each other. We are all in this together, leave no room for opposition rumours. Muba ziba anzatu.

  3. SENSITIZE PEOPLE IN THE COMPOUNDS MAKA MAKA IMWE…AND PAY AN UPFRONT FEE TO PRIME TV FOR THEM TO DO MORE SENSITIZATION.WHO WATCHES ZNBC ANYWAY!!!

    1

  4. They have already shared the money for Covid-19. Chitalu has shared the money with his cronies- water in a bucket with holes PF stinking corrupt.

    2

  5. Even in the photo one can tell that those chaps in there dont use computers…I mean what is there to check?
    Why is this bum Edgar not showing himself to the people who voted for him? You talk of Contingency plan, including its budget…but dont mention any figures yet you want others to run your ads for free.

  6. Excellent government of actions rather than holding unnecessary press conferences. We leave that for small boys like hh who are presidents on Facebook and snapchat. To the contrary we work and deliver to keep all citizens safe including the opposition members. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 10

UPND MPs urged to go back to Parliament and debate bill 10

Former Vice President, ENOCK KAVINDELA has urged the United Party for National Party (UPND) Members of Parliament to go...
Read more
Headlines

Cabinet Approves Contingency plan to fight the Coronavirus pandemic

Chief Editor - 6
Cabinet has approved a Contingency plan, including its budget, in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that ...
Read more
Rural News

Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road starts

Chief Editor - 1
Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road on Chimana stream, a few meters from Samfya Boma, have started. Permanent Secretary in...
Read more
Rural News

26-year-old man kills mother

Chief Editor - 4
Police in Solwezi District of have arrested a 26-year-old man of saviye area for allegedly killing his mother aged 47, after a quarrel. North-western...
Read more
Feature Sports

CAF Fines FAZ For Crowd Trouble At Heroes

sports - 1
FAZ has been fined by CAF for unruly behavior by fans during last November's 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Zimbabwe. Fans threw missiles onto...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has demanded that the Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students in trying to combat the...
Read more

Now ZAPID D.G Julien Mwape accused of abusing the Disabled

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Samuel Kasoleka, says Julian Mwape Director General Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities lied that his sister Miriam Kasoleka aged 80 was attacked when...
Read more

Zambia records third case of COVID-19

Headlines editor - 36
Zambia has recorded a third case of COVID- 19 involving a Lusaka based man who travelled to Pakistan on March 9th , 2020...
Read more

PF dismisses allegations of offering Money to UPND MPs to vote for Bill 10

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has dismissed the allegation by United Party for National Development(UPND) Deputy Spokesperson and Choma Central Member of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 333 times, 333 reads today]