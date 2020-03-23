0.6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 23, 2020
CAF Fines FAZ For Crowd Trouble At Heroes

By sports
FAZ has been fined by CAF for unruly behavior by fans during last November’s 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Fans threw missiles onto the pitch at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on November 19, 2019 following Chipolopolo’s 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe.

CAF has fined Football House US$7,500 for that incident.

“We hope that fans will take note of the international bodies like Cosafa, CAF and FIFA that monitor whatever happens in our game. We risk even being banned from playing our home matches away from home,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“It is our prayer that fans will rally behind the team at all times to ensure that they deliver to the utmost of their ability.”

Chipolopolo are currently bottom of Group H on zero points following successive defeats to Zimbabwe and Algeria in their opening two qualifying matches.

Botswana are third in Group H with 1 point while second placed Zimbabwe and leaders Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively after two rounds played.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo’s Group H doubleheader against Botswana that was scheduled for March 26 in Lusaka and March 29 in Gaborone has been postponed due tothe Coronavirus pandemic.

Hakainde Hichilema's 14 Points on how Zambia has to deal with COVID-19

