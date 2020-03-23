-1 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 23, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students to combat the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has demanded that the Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students in trying to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

Organisation Director GeneralDr Quince Mwabu says using students is heavily compromising this crucial struggle against Covid 19 in Zambia.

Dr Mwabu said instead of deploying students, the Ministry of Health should recruit trained health workers who are currently jobless.

“We are aware that thousands of health workers all over the world have contracted the Corona virus in their course of work.This clearly means that we need well trained personnel to effectively discharge preventive as well curative measures against the virus. We do not want our students to risk their lives when government can easily engage well qualified staff”, he said.

Dr Mwabu has called on the Ministry of Health to send all clinical students home.

He has further asked the Government to take this crisis very serious and learn from what other African countries are robustly handling this pandemic.

“We need mandatory quarantine of all social groupings and gatherings in Zambia.We also need to implement travel bans to and from Corona Virus hit Countries”, he added.

He has stressed the fact that being Chinese is not synonymous with having COVID-19.

Dr Mwabu said it is very important for people to understand that all Chinese in Zambia who have not travelled out of the country are free of the virus and should be treated without any suspicion.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleEarly Symptoms of Corona Virus & dealing with the disease

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has demanded that the Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Early Symptoms of Corona Virus & dealing with the disease

editor - 0
https://youtu.be/H2E1t3yMXgE This is David and Sally’s explanation of how the corona virus took hold of them. The symptoms and dealing with the disease on a...
Read more
Headlines

Now ZAPID D.G Julien Mwape accused of abusing the Disabled

Chief Editor - 10
Samuel Kasoleka, says Julian Mwape Director General Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities lied that his sister Miriam Kasoleka aged 80 was attacked when...
Read more
General News

Stakeholders pledge significant material support to the relocation of street kids project

Chief Editor - 11
Stakeholders in Kitwe have pledged significant material support to the relocation of street kids project. Institutions that announced their pledges during the resource mobilisation meeting...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF expelled 22 MPs over the 2010 constitution review, Kennedy Kamba reminded by MMD youths

Chief Editor - 12
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has advised Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Secretary, Mr. Kennedy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Now ZAPID D.G Julien Mwape accused of abusing the Disabled

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Samuel Kasoleka, says Julian Mwape Director General Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities lied that his sister Miriam Kasoleka aged 80 was attacked when...
Read more

Zambia records third case of COVID-19

Headlines editor - 31
Zambia has recorded a third case of COVID- 19 involving a Lusaka based man who travelled to Pakistan on March 9th , 2020...
Read more

PF dismisses allegations of offering Money to UPND MPs to vote for Bill 10

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has dismissed the allegation by United Party for National Development(UPND) Deputy Spokesperson and Choma Central Member of...
Read more

PF offered K6 million to a UPND MP for a vote passing Bill 10., reveals Mweetwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has revealed that the PF offered K6 million to a UPND MP for a vote passing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]