The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has demanded that the Ministry of Health should stop using clinical students in trying to combat the spread of the Corona Virus.

Organisation Director GeneralDr Quince Mwabu says using students is heavily compromising this crucial struggle against Covid 19 in Zambia.

Dr Mwabu said instead of deploying students, the Ministry of Health should recruit trained health workers who are currently jobless.

“We are aware that thousands of health workers all over the world have contracted the Corona virus in their course of work.This clearly means that we need well trained personnel to effectively discharge preventive as well curative measures against the virus. We do not want our students to risk their lives when government can easily engage well qualified staff”, he said.

Dr Mwabu has called on the Ministry of Health to send all clinical students home.

He has further asked the Government to take this crisis very serious and learn from what other African countries are robustly handling this pandemic.

“We need mandatory quarantine of all social groupings and gatherings in Zambia.We also need to implement travel bans to and from Corona Virus hit Countries”, he added.

He has stressed the fact that being Chinese is not synonymous with having COVID-19.

Dr Mwabu said it is very important for people to understand that all Chinese in Zambia who have not travelled out of the country are free of the virus and should be treated without any suspicion.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]