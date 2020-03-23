0.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 23, 2020
type here...
Sports

Nkana Resigned to Losing ‘Sate-Sate’

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Nkana Resigned to Losing 'Sate-Sate'
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana says they are ready to allow star striker Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba leave the club.

Kampamba last week announced that he won’t renew his contract with Nkana when it expires next year.

‘I have always loved and supported Nkana. I appreciate the supporters, they are always encouraging me but generally I don’t feel appreciated by the club,’ Kampamba told ZNBC in Kitwe.

Kampamba has in the past complained over Nkana’s alleged failure to meet some contractual obligations.

‘I am not extending my contract because I and my family are not happy with what is happening. I want to make another step. I want a new challenge and probably move to a different club abroad,’ Kampamba said.

Sate Sate has not seen match game time in recent months.

He has scored two league goals in the 2019/20 Super Division campaign.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya said Kampamba is free to leave the club.

‘The contract is due up to June 2021 so it is too early for him to announce that (he won’t renew his contract). But if he has offers we will not block him from leaving,’ Chakatazya said.

‘Players come and go. There have been many players at Nkana. We cannot block a player from leaving just because he is a figure. We had Evans Kangwa who was a figure but he is now playing outside. If it is career progression we can’t block him,’ he added.

Kampamba returned to Nkana in June 2016 after spells at Wadi Degla in Egypt and Belgian side Lierse SK.

Prior to leaving Nkana, Kampamba had won the Super Division Golden Boot accolade twice and the league title in 2013.

Sate Sate established his career at Nkana in 2010 after joining them from Kitwe Academy where he was groomed by Fred Siame ‘Coach Schemer’.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleUPND MPs urged to go back to Parliament and debate bill 10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nkana Resigned to Losing ‘Sate-Sate’

Nkana says they are ready to allow star striker Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba leave the club. Kampamba last week announced...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND MPs urged to go back to Parliament and debate bill 10

Chief Editor - 13
Former Vice President, ENOCK KAVINDELA has urged the United Party for National Party (UPND) Members of Parliament to go back into parliament and debate...
Read more
Headlines

Cabinet Approves Contingency plan to fight the Coronavirus pandemic

Chief Editor - 12
Cabinet has approved a Contingency plan, including its budget, in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that ...
Read more
Rural News

Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road starts

Chief Editor - 3
Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road on Chimana stream, a few meters from Samfya Boma, have started. Permanent Secretary in...
Read more
Rural News

26-year-old man kills mother

Chief Editor - 4
Police in Solwezi District of have arrested a 26-year-old man of saviye area for allegedly killing his mother aged 47, after a quarrel. North-western...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CAF Fines FAZ For Crowd Trouble At Heroes

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ has been fined by CAF for unruly behavior by fans during last November's 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Zimbabwe. Fans threw missiles onto...
Read more

Rainford Kalaba’s Father Put to Rest

Feature Sports sports - 3
Ex-Mighty Mufulira Wanderers club executive member and father to Chipolopolo midfielder RainfordKalaba has been put to rest. Rainford Kalaba Senior was put to rest on...
Read more

Rainford Kalaba’s Father Dies

Feature Sports sports - 5
Former Mighty Mufulira Wanderers secretary Rainford Kalaba Senior is dead. His cousin Teddy Kasebeka confirmed that Kalaba, 60, died at Ndola Teaching Hospital on Thursday...
Read more

Rugby Games Suspended For Two Months

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has postponed all rugby games for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. ZRU General Secretary Chileshe Bweupe said all...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]