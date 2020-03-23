Nkana says they are ready to allow star striker Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba leave the club.

Kampamba last week announced that he won’t renew his contract with Nkana when it expires next year.

‘I have always loved and supported Nkana. I appreciate the supporters, they are always encouraging me but generally I don’t feel appreciated by the club,’ Kampamba told ZNBC in Kitwe.

Kampamba has in the past complained over Nkana’s alleged failure to meet some contractual obligations.

‘I am not extending my contract because I and my family are not happy with what is happening. I want to make another step. I want a new challenge and probably move to a different club abroad,’ Kampamba said.

Sate Sate has not seen match game time in recent months.

He has scored two league goals in the 2019/20 Super Division campaign.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya said Kampamba is free to leave the club.

‘The contract is due up to June 2021 so it is too early for him to announce that (he won’t renew his contract). But if he has offers we will not block him from leaving,’ Chakatazya said.

‘Players come and go. There have been many players at Nkana. We cannot block a player from leaving just because he is a figure. We had Evans Kangwa who was a figure but he is now playing outside. If it is career progression we can’t block him,’ he added.

Kampamba returned to Nkana in June 2016 after spells at Wadi Degla in Egypt and Belgian side Lierse SK.

Prior to leaving Nkana, Kampamba had won the Super Division Golden Boot accolade twice and the league title in 2013.

Sate Sate established his career at Nkana in 2010 after joining them from Kitwe Academy where he was groomed by Fred Siame ‘Coach Schemer’.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]