Stakeholders in Kitwe have pledged significant material support to the relocation of street kids project.

Institutions that announced their pledges during the resource mobilisation meeting today in the Mayor’s parlour include Stanbic Kitwe Branch (70 blankets), and Mpongwe Milling company (12 bags of mealie meal every month).

Garden Court Hotel and Zamchin Steel also made their commitment to the plight of the street kids and promised to state their form of material support in due course.

The collective gesture exhibited by these institutions elated the Mayor Eng. Christopher Kang’ombe who emphasised the need for Kitwe to quickly resolve the problem of street kids before it got out hand as the case was in other towns.

“We are fortunate in Kitwe because the problem of street kids is within manageable level of an estimated 170 kids in the Central Business District. Therefore this calls for our urgent reaction before the figure swells. Nonetheless we are grateful for your commitment to the project” the Mayor stated .

He added that soon the request for donations would be extended to individuals.

The identified kids will be relocated to Chibusa and Sara Rose Homes in Garnerton and Kawama Chibusa Home.

The Zambia National Service has offered to take in 50 kids to undergo skills training.

The meeting was attended by Garden Court Hotel General Manager Mr Christopher Njese, Mpongwe Milling Human Resource Manager Ms Matilda Luswili and Mr Masautso Banda from Zamchin Steel.

Stanbic Bank was represented by the Branch Manager Mr Chalwe Chungwa accompanied by Customer Sales Consultant Ms Nuna Vundamina.

