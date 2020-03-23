Former Vice President, ENOCK KAVINDELA has urged the United Party for National Party (UPND) Members of Parliament to go back into parliament and debate the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 objectively.
Mr. KAVINDELA says it is only through Parliament that the lawmakers can critically state what it is that they object and accept in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 than shunning from it completely.
Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview, Mr. KAVINDELA said in a democratic dispensation its provided for those representatives of the people debate the bill.
He said the Zambian people are waiting for their lawmakers to explain and represent them in parliament as a way of participating in the formation of a National document.
Meanwhile, Former Livestock Minister GREYFORD MONDE said it is wrong for political party leaders to dictate and stop lawmakers from participating in the formation of a serious national document.
Mr. MONDE said lawmakers should NOT be controlled by invisible hands outside parliament which make them fear to express themselves and participate freely in national matters.
And Former MKUSHI lawmaker, INGRID MPHANDE said it is the mandate of policy makers to participate and debate issues that arise in the House without walking away.
Ms MPHANDE has urged Members of Parliament to reflect and make decisions that will contribute to national development.
TIMELY ADVICE !!!!!!!! THESE MP’S ACT CHILDISHLY!!
If bill 10 was a good and progressive bill why the need to bribe opposition MP’S to vote for it. This is one of the reasons people think bill 10 is a rotten bill.
Secondly withdrawing bill 10 would do Edgar good politically as he would be in good standing with the forgiving people of Zambia. Lastly ba kavidendele people expelled 22 of its MP’S so it’s more like tasting their own medicine.
May someone provide me with the concort ruling do that I see for myself where it clearly says Edgar is eligible to stand.
Really laughable Enock bootlicking ruling govts will never get your railway line completed you should know by now, you will die without seeing a single locomotive on that line.
Greyford Monde this village boy is still around …these are the people who benefited from those pointless Deputy Minister roles and turned his back on his party look at the boy now!
Anyone who has a functioning brain would know that its ethically wrong for a party that didnt agree with NDF to seat in National Assembly and debate Bill 10…people like Greyford have no integrity jumped up this boy when Sata offered Minister job and this is why Lungu is desperate for Bill 10 to bribe short-sighted boys like Roan’s Joseph Chishala.
Advise PF government on gassing their own citizens, unprecedented a government killing its own people.
Tell them papa enoch tell them. These silly kids
There is Coronavirus imwe Bamudala, they will die-pofye.
1 PF MP dies, they will take funeral to Cathedral of Holy Cross, everyone will go to bootlick. And boom outbreak.
That’s how it should be Sir… These kids don’t know how GRZ are run!!
Useless old relic!!!!
Why is PF so desperate for this bill 10 ?
Who trust a party in power that pays $42 million for fire trucks that should cost under $20 million of suffering zambians tax payers money ????
And Mr kavindeli , can you update use on your railway line you were laughing with much pomp and dancing with lungu ???