Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road starts

By Chief Editor
Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road on Chimana stream, a few meters from Samfya Boma, have started.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Charles Mushota says this follows the release of K5 Million to finance rehabilitation works on the washed away culvert that has led to Samfya Boma being completely cut off from the rest of the country.

Mr Mushota said the rehabilitation works are being conducted by BSBK Limited, the contractor working on the Musaila-Kasaba road in Luapula Province

He revealed this in Samfya district today after conducting a detailed technical assessment of the washed away culvert and said the works are expected to be completed in about 5 days.

Mr Mushota says after the wash away happened, President Edgar Lungu directed him to rush to Samfya district to access the extent of the damage and see what immediate interventions are to be taken.

“Immediately after the culvert was washed away, cutting off Samfya district from the rest of the country, His Excellency President Edgar Lungu directed me to come and access the situation. I am here with a team of engineers from the Road Development Agency (RDA). We have carried out a detailed assessment and the interventions are that we need to fill up the washed away part with stones and put some pipes. We are happy that the contractor, BSBK Limited who is in the Province, has agreed to do the emergency works”, Mr Mushota said.

He said the contractor has started working today which will include filing the washed away part with stones and replacing the pipes for easy flowing of water.

And BSBK limited Project Manager Siraj Basu said he will engage about between 50 to 60 works on the project.

He said after filling the washed away culvert he will also work on the 70-km diversion although his main task is to open up the road to the motorists.

On Saturday, a culvert was washed away at Chimana stream following heavy rains the country is experiencing.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development spokesperson Jeff Banda.

Previous article26-year-old man kills mother

  1. This is the cost of corruption people right here …someone down the line a few years ago must have been paid to undertake this job but they never did anything and pocketed the funds with officials. Today the same RDA and Govt has come back and used our tax money to do the job that they never bothered to double check in the first time place. We have essentially paid twice for this job and the cycle carries on everywhere under this govt of Lungu inept leadership.

