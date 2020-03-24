The Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia has received medical supplies worth US$38,000 from Huajian Group of China as a donation to help in the fight against Covid19.

The medical supplies are expected to be delivered in Lusaka by Saturday, 4th April, 2020. The consignment includes medical masks, protective gear, thermometer guns and gloves.

During the handover ceremony on Saturday 21st March, 2020, Huajian Group Board Chairperson Mr. Zhang Huarong pledged to support Zambia in fighting Covid19 through the provision of medical supplies to healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Mr. Zhang, who is also African – Chinese People’s Friendship Association vice president, assured Zambia of continued support in the fight against Covid-19.

He noted that Zambia and China are all-weather friends and the efforts of the two countries will ensure the war against Coronavirus is won in the near future.

Mr. Zhang said the Huajian Group through its corporate social responsibility will help the Zambian Government to focus on prevention measures to ensure Covid19 has a minimal impact on the economy and people’s lives.

He added that his company is committed to actualizing its investment in Zambia and is considering establishing an industrial park for manufacturing shoes.

Mr. Zhang said the company’s investment in Zambia will contribute to employment creation for the youth in line with the aspirations of the Chinese and Zambian Governments.

And receiving the donated goods on behalf of the Zambian Government, Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga thanked the Huajian Group for its generosity.

Mr. Chisenga said the donated medical supplies will go a long way in helping the Zambian healthcare workers in the fight against Covid19.

The Consul General thanked the company on behalf of the Zambian people and looked forward to further cooperation in investment and people-to-people exchange.

Huajian Group is one of the largest producers of women’s shoes in China. The company has made substantial investment in Ethiopia and is in the process of opening a shoe factory in Zambia’s Chibombo District.

In April, 2018 Mr. Zhang undertook a business trip to Zambia and held several meetings with various Government departments in a bid to start the Group’s investment programme in Zambia.

[Read 82 times, 82 reads today]