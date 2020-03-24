-1.7 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Health

Huajian Group of China Donates Medical Supplies to Zambia’s Covid19 Fight

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Health Huajian Group of China Donates Medical Supplies to Zambia’s Covid19 Fight
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia has received medical supplies worth US$38,000 from Huajian Group of China as a donation to help in the fight against Covid19.

The medical supplies are expected to be delivered in Lusaka by Saturday, 4th April, 2020. The consignment includes medical masks, protective gear, thermometer guns and gloves.

During the handover ceremony on Saturday 21st March, 2020, Huajian Group Board Chairperson Mr. Zhang Huarong pledged to support Zambia in fighting Covid19 through the provision of medical supplies to healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Mr. Zhang, who is also African – Chinese People’s Friendship Association vice president, assured Zambia of continued support in the fight against Covid-19.

He noted that Zambia and China are all-weather friends and the efforts of the two countries will ensure the war against Coronavirus is won in the near future.

Mr. Zhang said the Huajian Group through its corporate social responsibility will help the Zambian Government to focus on prevention measures to ensure Covid19 has a minimal impact on the economy and people’s lives.

He added that his company is committed to actualizing its investment in Zambia and is considering establishing an industrial park for manufacturing shoes.

Mr. Zhang said the company’s investment in Zambia will contribute to employment creation for the youth in line with the aspirations of the Chinese and Zambian Governments.

Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga Receiving the Donations
Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga Receiving the Donations

And receiving the donated goods on behalf of the Zambian Government, Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga thanked the Huajian Group for its generosity.

Mr. Chisenga said the donated medical supplies will go a long way in helping the Zambian healthcare workers in the fight against Covid19.

The Consul General thanked the company on behalf of the Zambian people and looked forward to further cooperation in investment and people-to-people exchange.

Huajian Group is one of the largest producers of women’s shoes in China. The company has made substantial investment in Ethiopia and is in the process of opening a shoe factory in Zambia’s Chibombo District.

In April, 2018 Mr. Zhang undertook a business trip to Zambia and held several meetings with various Government departments in a bid to start the Group’s investment programme in Zambia.

Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga Receiving the Donations
Consul General at the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chisenga Receiving the Donations

[Read 82 times, 82 reads today]
Previous articleVincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency
Next articleJack Ma Foundation donates Coronavirus Testing Kit to Zambia

2 COMMENTS

  1. First China gave the world the Covid -19 disease and now they’re donating doctors and medical supplies to the world?

  2. The consignment will arrive on 4th April, 2020? By that time the deadly virus will have been conquered in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Amen!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Jack Ma Foundation donates Coronavirus Testing Kit to Zambia

Zambia is today expected to receive the COVID-19 testing kits, masks and medical-use protective suits from the Jack Ma...
Read more
Health

Huajian Group of China Donates Medical Supplies to Zambia’s Covid19 Fight

Chief Editor - 2
The Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia has received medical supplies worth US$38,000 from Huajian Group of China as a donation to help...
Read more
Headlines

Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency

Chief Editor - 0
Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency as a way...
Read more
Columns

A Call to Decisive Action: Zambia has opted for half measure responses to the deadly corona virus pandemic

Chief Editor - 0
By Dr. Nevers Mumba President I wish to start by thanking the government and the health workers in particular for the determined efforts being made...
Read more
Feature Politics

MMD Lusaka summons Sichilima, Mulenga and Ndoyi for indiscipline

Chief Editor - 0
By James Banda The opposition New Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in Lusaka Province have summoned Former Home Affairs Deputy Minister Gaston Sichilima, Geoffrey Mulenga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Corona virus ,maids ,waiters and gardeners

Health editor - 18
Dear Editor, I’m aware Covid-19 has become rhetoric the world over, I shall however add my small voice. It is now apparent that this...
Read more

Adhere to Smoking Ban, Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe Reminds the Public

Health Chief Editor - 6
Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe has reminded members of the general public to adhere to the smoking ban, by not smoking in public...
Read more

Church pledges adherence to Coronavirus preventive measures

Health Chief Editor - 8
The clergy in Northern Province has welcomed the prevention measures introduced by government in the wake of the Coronavirus. Speaking to ZANIS in...
Read more

In 15 Days, Coronavirus Turns PANDEMIC from Epidemic

Health editor - 12
By Parkie Mbozi A WEEK ago, on 11 March, the World Health Orgnisation (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (code-named COVID-19) a “pandemic”. That was precisely...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 82 times, 82 reads today]