Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency as a way of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Mwale said he will ensure that all markets and shops in Chipangali constituency have hand sanitizer and soap, to ensure that no one contracts the deadly disease.

He launched the distribution exercise at the local market where he donated assorted items for cleaning.

And Mr Mwale said all health posts in his constituency will be stocked with soap and hand sanitizers, to ensure that members of the public maintain clean hands.

The law maker noted that COVID-19 is a deadly disease, adding that he wants to ensure that people of Chipangali adhere to government instructions.

Mr Mwale also pledged to contribute K20, 000 towards the construction of an ablution block at the market.

He urged people in his constituency to ensure that they observe hygiene standards in order to help prevent the virus.

Mr Mwale has further pledged to contribute K50, 000 towards the construction of Nyauzi health post in his constituency.

He commended the community for moulding over 200,000 bricks for the construction works of the health post.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwale has donated 70 iron sheets to Nyauzi Primary school, whose roof was blown off by heavy rains last Friday.

And Nyauzi Primary School Head Teacher, Dorothy Njobvu thanked Mr Mwale for the donation.

Ms Njobvu stated that both teachers and the community are happy with the quick response from their lawmaker.

On Friday heavy rains left a trail of destruction at Nyauzi Primary school after two classroom blocks had their roofs blown off.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]