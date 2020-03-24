-1.7 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency as a way of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Mwale said he will ensure that all markets and shops in Chipangali constituency have hand sanitizer and soap, to ensure that no one contracts the deadly disease.

He launched the distribution exercise at the local market where he donated assorted items for cleaning.

And Mr Mwale said all health posts in his constituency will be stocked with soap and hand sanitizers, to ensure that members of the public maintain clean hands.

The law maker noted that COVID-19 is a deadly disease, adding that he wants to ensure that people of Chipangali adhere to government instructions.

Mr Mwale also pledged to contribute K20, 000 towards the construction of an ablution block at the market.

He urged people in his constituency to ensure that they observe hygiene standards in order to help prevent the virus.

Mr Mwale has further pledged to contribute K50, 000 towards the construction of Nyauzi health post in his constituency.

He commended the community for moulding over 200,000 bricks for the construction works of the health post.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwale has donated 70 iron sheets to Nyauzi Primary school, whose roof was blown off by heavy rains last Friday.

And Nyauzi Primary School Head Teacher, Dorothy Njobvu thanked Mr Mwale for the donation.

Ms Njobvu stated that both teachers and the community are happy with the quick response from their lawmaker.

On Friday heavy rains left a trail of destruction at Nyauzi Primary school after two classroom blocks had their roofs blown off.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleA Call to Decisive Action: Zambia has opted for half measure responses to the deadly corona virus pandemic

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency

Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in...
Read more
Columns

A Call to Decisive Action: Zambia has opted for half measure responses to the deadly corona virus pandemic

Chief Editor - 0
By Dr. Nevers Mumba President I wish to start by thanking the government and the health workers in particular for the determined efforts being made...
Read more
Feature Politics

MMD Lusaka summons Sichilima, Mulenga and Ndoyi for indiscipline

Chief Editor - 0
By James Banda The opposition New Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in Lusaka Province have summoned Former Home Affairs Deputy Minister Gaston Sichilima, Geoffrey Mulenga...
Read more
Feature Column

COVID-19 Economic turbulence hits Zambia: What does this mean for Zambia and for International Cooperation?

editor - 1
Fr. Charlie Chilufya, S.J. Economic and financial turbulences worsened by the COVID-19 crisis are fast appearing for Zambia as prices soar and as the Kwacha...
Read more
Headlines

Prime Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa apologises to Government and Zambians

Chief Editor - 2
Prime Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa has apologized to the government and Zambians over his refusal to air messages on COVID 19. In a meeting Organised...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road starts

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Works to replace the washed away culvert on the Mansa-Samfya road on Chimana stream, a few meters from Samfya Boma, have started. Permanent Secretary in...
Read more

26-year-old man kills mother

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Police in Solwezi District of have arrested a 26-year-old man of saviye area for allegedly killing his mother aged 47, after a quarrel. North-western...
Read more

Traders should be on guard against coronavirus- Chasefu DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Traders at Emusa mobile market, locally known as the Bwandila market in Chasefu district of the eastern province, were this morning sent away following...
Read more

10,000 pupils to benefit from feeding programme

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
About 10, 000 learners from 23 schools in Chasefu District are being targeted to benefit from a food support programme being undertaken by...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]