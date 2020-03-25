Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba was on Monday attacked in Kitwe by alleged Patriotic Front Cadres who trailed him from Mufulira.

Party Spokesperson Judith Kabemba claims that the cadres who were fully armed were determined to invite the DP team in their violence acts but the DP declined the invitation to dirty politics.

Ms Kabemba said the unruly cadres were joined by other PF cadres from Kitwe who went ahead to block the entrance to Radio Chengelo where the DP President was scheduled to have a radio interview.

She has warned the PF to stop inviting the DP in their violent behavior because DP is not a violent party and Zambians are tired of violent political parties such as PF.

Ms Kabemba has reminded PF cadres that after 2021 they will be prosecuted in their individual capacities for the atrocities they are committing.

She said PF Cadres should know that the people sending them will not be there to shield them.

[Read 371 times, 371 reads today]