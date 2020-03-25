Patriotic Front member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe has expressed disappointment with the politics which UPND and NDC leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Dr Chishimba Kambwili are attaching to the issue of the Coronavirus.

Mr Mbewe said that Mr. Hichilema is alarming the nation by issuing statements that are misleading instead of uniting the nation towards the fight against the Coronavirus.

“When you go to Europe and other parts of the world, all leaders have put politics aside and this is what we expect from mature politicians and not politicking on the matter” Mr Mbewe said.

Mr Mbewe has since asked Mr Hichilema to practice responsible politics that will help to contribute to the successful fighting of the epidemic further asking him not to seek political mileage from the situation.

“How many times are you as a leader going to mislead the people on serious matters that concern the majority of Zambians.When the country is going through challenges such as this which require undivided attention, you choose to instead play politics” he said.

Mr Mbewe has also advised NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili not to underplay government’s efforts to raise awareness on the economic impacts of the Coronavirus.

Mr Mbewe says the efforts that the government has put in place should be supported by all Zambians especially political leaders who should compliment efforts to raise awareness and help people to understand to what extent the Coronavirus will affect the country’s socioeconomic sector.

“You have the potential to help this country but do it in a way that Zambians are going to appreciate” he advised the duo.

And Mr Mbewe says the President has put a lot of effort in addressing the epidemic as evidenced by various meetings he has chaired , the inter-ministerial committee he has set up, the contingency fund he has set aside among other notable efforts.

He was reacting to those calling for the President to voice out on the Coronavirus saying the president is currently speaking through the various people he has tasked to ensure the matter receives the much-needed attention.

On Monday, UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia’s Health Care System has no capacity to deal with full-scale COVID-19.

Mr Hichilema says the measures announced by the Ministry of Health to combat COVID-19 fall short of the scale of the problem at hand.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Hichilema cited Limited diagnostic facilities, inadequate medical personnel, limited treatment options and limited protective gear as some of the inadequacies that affect Zambia’s preparedness to deal with the disease.

He said in order to deal with the situation and protect the people; Zambia needs a complete lockdown for two weeks, enhance testing for COVID -19 in all ten provinces, mobilize retired medical personnel to help and procure enough medical equipment for medical personnel.

[Read 154 times, 154 reads today]