The Court of Arbitration of Sport(CAS) has dismissed the appeal by Zambia’s soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya.
Kalusha had petitioned the Sports Arbitration body to compel the Football Association of Zambia(FAZ) Ethics Committee’s decision to bar him, to be declared null and void.
But the Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed Sole Arbitrator, Andre Branjes stated that the FAZ Ethics Committee arrived at the decision to make the candidature of Kalusha ineligible, properly and without prejudice.
The Court also stated that the proceedings currently in the Ndola High Court will not prejudice Kalusha as he was not part to the proceedings.
Kalusha was represented by Paulo Torcheti from Valencia Spain, while FAZ was represented by Hastings Pasi of Mando &Pasi Advocates of Kitwe
CAS 2020/A/6812 Kalusha Bwalya v. Football Association of Zambia
