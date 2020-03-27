The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zambia has increased to 22 after six more cases were identified, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

Dr Chilufya says six new cases are from 72 contracts that were tested starting yesterday which shows that the number is small compared to the number of cases being followed up.

He said two cases are admitted to Masaiti Isolation facility in Ndola with another 20 cases being managed in Lusaka at the Levy and Tubalange isolation centers.

“We have managed to test 264 suspected individuals. Today we are running tests for another 25 to complete the whole tree of the contacts for the 26 people who traveled to Pakistan,” Dr Chilufya said.

“When we tested the next 54 contacts, we broke up four positive cases, that is what brought our numbers to 16. When we tested the next 72 contacts in the last 24 hours, six were confirmed positive. That brings our total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22.”

Dr Chilufya said 12 people who were symptomatic and were isolated but tested negative have been discharged from the isolation facilities at both the Levy and Tubalange isolation facilities.

He told a media briefing that Government has followed up in excess of 3000 travellers who came into the country from high risk COVID-19 countries with another 1300 being followed up for any symptoms while over 700 have finished the 14 days self quarantine and are being discharged.

He added that 264 suspected individuals have been tested today and government is running 25 cases to complete 26 individuals that travelled to Pakistan and may be suspected to be infected.

He said Zambia has been able to test and trace all primary contacts of all the 22 confirmed cases.

“I want to emphases that the first two cases that came from France that were tested positive had all their contacts traced and we did not record any positive case from the first two contacts,” said Dr Chilufya.

“The third case from a COVID-19 hit nation where he had been for nine months and returned to Zambia and tested positive, he had been kept in our isolation facility. The fourth case traveled to Pakistan and returned on the 18th [March] and we traced all his contacts….”

