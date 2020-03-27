The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zambia has increased to 22 after six more cases were identified, says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.
Dr Chilufya says six new cases are from 72 contracts that were tested starting yesterday which shows that the number is small compared to the number of cases being followed up.
He said two cases are admitted to Masaiti Isolation facility in Ndola with another 20 cases being managed in Lusaka at the Levy and Tubalange isolation centers.
“We have managed to test 264 suspected individuals. Today we are running tests for another 25 to complete the whole tree of the contacts for the 26 people who traveled to Pakistan,” Dr Chilufya said.
“When we tested the next 54 contacts, we broke up four positive cases, that is what brought our numbers to 16. When we tested the next 72 contacts in the last 24 hours, six were confirmed positive. That brings our total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22.”
Dr Chilufya said 12 people who were symptomatic and were isolated but tested negative have been discharged from the isolation facilities at both the Levy and Tubalange isolation facilities.
He told a media briefing that Government has followed up in excess of 3000 travellers who came into the country from high risk COVID-19 countries with another 1300 being followed up for any symptoms while over 700 have finished the 14 days self quarantine and are being discharged.
He added that 264 suspected individuals have been tested today and government is running 25 cases to complete 26 individuals that travelled to Pakistan and may be suspected to be infected.
He said Zambia has been able to test and trace all primary contacts of all the 22 confirmed cases.
“I want to emphases that the first two cases that came from France that were tested positive had all their contacts traced and we did not record any positive case from the first two contacts,” said Dr Chilufya.
“The third case from a COVID-19 hit nation where he had been for nine months and returned to Zambia and tested positive, he had been kept in our isolation facility. The fourth case traveled to Pakistan and returned on the 18th [March] and we traced all his contacts….”
Well we can only hope for God’s Devine intervention for Zambia now.
The purpose of closing schools was for these kids and college students to stay home, but these kids are allover moving aimlessly, why can’t police deal with like the way Indian police is dealing with those who have no business to be in town and have been told to stay home.
So far the government is doing a commendable job in trying to contain the virus. This is as it should be. Not just talking without action.
Excellent work ! We thank you for all your hard work. To all the medical staff we owe you our lives. I am proposing national awards once this virus is tackled. Thanks. Twalumba kapati
HH has been offering very good suggestions to deal with economical challenges that this virus brings. We must think of post VIRUS period and how those who will be still alive can recover and resustate the economy. One important suggestion he skpped though is that of cancelling or postponing the 2021 elections. By so doing this country will save the money and use it on post virus economical recovery programes. I am sure most Zambians will agree for the sake of those who will still be alive after the virus is gone
We can only hope these figures from MoH are reliable and that we are getting a clear picture of where we stand. Already, I heard some expert on a European news channel questioning the low figures in African countries as compared to other countries with much better health care facilities. This only betrays the negative perception with which they still view our continent. With or without medics, we shall definately overcome this challenge!
So, those from Pakistan were let by immigration officers to go and infest Zambians as far as Petauke. Quite shocking, If the UK Prime minister isolates himself how are foreigners allowed to roam freely including infected Chinese nationals. That is what incompetence and not being ready to handle covd-19 matters entails. Keizar Zezulu do not cheat Zambians that we are ready, we are ready we are ready.
The arrogance of our leaders this is the outcome. Bakatwipaisha. Something that is supposed to be curbed but they politicized.
Just because HH talked earlier than before, they became reluctant and yet they are the ones who have employed alot of Chinise and other foreigners.
This is a very good update. Keep it up. Please covid 19 is blind to politics if we start the political nonsense we shall die like pigs.
So far so good in tracking the travellers from the high risk covid_19 countries. There is a steady increase in the number of imported covid_19 cases. Why can’t our government consider closing the KKIA for say 30days to dedicate resources to dealing with the few cases in our healthy facilities.
The inept way this PF gov’t has handled this COVID-19 is like they were asking the disease to invade Zambia. Very badly prepared just like the previous cholera epidemic.
I have a feeling SARS-COV-2 came to Zambia and bounced off. China was battling this disease and at the time they were doing so, it made sprints to other countries.
Shows how interactive man is. Maybe we don’t have 22 cases. Could be more or less. Maybe it is something, maybe nothing but keep us posted man Chilu. The contagiousness is appalling, SARS-CoV-2’s cousin HIV is lenient to those who stay away from body fluids. Manje aka keve kabvuta.
It would be prudent to restrict travel to essential trips only. Additionally all incoming travellers need to be in mandatory quarantine before be allowed to mingle to proceed home. If one group from one place can affect us like this, what happens if multiple sources come in infected ?
Are these people told to self quarantine adhering to those rules? Some people are just stubborn I doubt if they are following those rules, the best is for govt to isolate them from the public upon arrival since they dont want to shut that airport and keep them at the quarantine center.
Minister also test the people who work at hotels, they are also at high risk since they receive foreigners who are coming from high risk countries.
They will not close KK airport, they are turning a blind eye to the very place where the infections land. Namibia has closed Katima mulilo border with us. Some airlines have suspended flights to Zambia, but kuno ni ndwii.
The soft approach taken to keep the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport open where all the COVID_19 lands in Zambia will cost us lives.UK took a similar approach and number of infected people increased dramatically.Same for Italy.North Korea closed its boarders swiftly and kept the infection under control.China cried out when the number imported cases kept on growing.Please my listening government revisit your decision on the KKIA Airport.We need a decisive action to prevent the growth in the number of infection.PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE.
The Zambian Ministry of Healthy in collaboration with other stakeholders is doing a great job under constrained circumstances as regards COVID-19. Job well done indeed . If we the people of Zambia strictly adheres to the prescribed health guidelines, the COVID-19 will 100% be wiped out of the country. Much of what has to be done lies in our responsibility as citizens. We are too casual and unnecessarily just blaming government, when it’s us not doing the needful. Government hasn’t brought COVID-19 in the country. It’s those few citizens who, with knowledge of the healthy risks and preventative measures, still travelled and brought the disease in our country. Prevention is always cheaper than cure. From my observation, the government is doing it’s part more than we are doing our part as…
Prevention is always cheaper than cure. From my observation, the government is doing it’s part more than we are, as citizens. Insulting our leaders for cheap political and social mileage at the expense of us taking our responsibility to collaborate with the government to bring development is actually a sin before God. Suffice to say that ; bitterness in ones soul is a great recipe for a compromised, immune system and unnecessary sadness. Happiness is, doing good , respecting others and appreciating the good others do. Humility and selfless service to others is great happiness indeed.
Due to the failure to adhere to health guidelines set by government particularly those who traveled to high risk Covid countries, our government should make it mandatory that they are quarantined on arrival before they go home at their cost.Tracing them after they have left the KKIA is risking the entire population.At best close the KKIA for a while to manage cases at hand.
Why is Minister always referring to Pakistan Nationals spreading virus? Why demonise Musk ns? Is it not Islamophobia?