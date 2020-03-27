Proflight has suspended operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline will cease international flights effective from today, March 27, 2020, and domestic flights will not operate between April 1 and April 30.
The airline plans to resume international and domestic flights from May 1 to Lusaka, Ndola, Mfuwe, Solwezi, Livingstone and Johannesburg on a very limited schedule.
“The last two weeks at Proflight have been two of the toughest weeks in the company’s history. We have had big decisions to make and these decisions have not been easy,” Corporate Director Chitalu Kabalika told staff this week.
“We hope to resume normal operations by July 1 but we do not know yet whether this will be possible. When normal operations do resume it is likely to be with very reduced frequency especially on tourism routes,” he said.
Proflight would like to assure all passengers holding Proflight Zambia tickets that there is no need to contact the airline immediately.
Passengers holding an unused ticket will be able to use the full value of the same ticket to travel within 18 months of ticket date and all change fees and re-route fees will be waived.
Those who no longer wish to travel will be allowed name changes on unused ticketed. Names changes will not be permitted on partially used tickets.
For more information please see the COVID19 Policy on the Proflight website or call the Proflight Contact Centre.
In the interim the airline will continue to operate charter and cargo flights within Zambia and regionally for as long as borders remain open.
Proflight’s airport offices, head office and Southern Sun office will be closed to the public from 1 April until further notice but the Contact Centre will still be available via phone, whatsapp and email.
Passengers can access booking and flight information at www.flyzambia.com.
Thank you proflight for heeding our advice and requests. You have saved lives
Yaba…..i feel sorry for Zambia and other African Countries..this will be hard…Proflight barely makes money when its in operation now imagine being grounded…how are they going to finance their loans and pay workers
And some morons are sat in the office of IDC thinking of when to launch the national airline…foooools indeed …we told you that this is not a sector to pour taxpayers money. Where is that goat Brian Mushimba? We want our $30million back…
This is where a good Boma waives all business related costs to the airline for it to keep jobs and survive through this rough patch! What bailout package has GRZ put together for our only Airlines?
Sad will be the day if this young airline goes out of business. Trouble wth Zambian business is that the chamber of commerce is inactive. As a result the voice of business in public affairs is weak.
One thing I have noticed on most Zambian blogs is there is a group of people who are self proclaimed intelligent, educated and busy label other dull, Kaponyas uneducated. These people from the other side of the fence insult a lot too. Let us take Tarino Orange as an example insulting Mushimba calling others all sorts of names. The question here is why has proflight grounded its planes? The answer is corona nothing to do with masses that are being insulted. The question remains is who is dull here? And which people are dull on these blogs sites. The answer is it is the ones who insult a lot and the one whose small god has perpetually lost.
Kci – You ask why I detest Mushimba? Zambians are too forgetful
Not all Zambians, probably only kci.
Kci. You have noted an important matter of people on this forum who can not express their opinion without personal insults towards anyone with a different point of view. Blame the editors for not removing such comments.
It discourages a lot of respectable opinions being expressed.
Kci. You have noted an important matter of people on this forum who can not express their opinion without personal insults towards anyone with a different point of view. Blame the editors for not removing such comments.
It discourages a lot of respectable opinions being expressed.
Nope, Musimba is a good man. Why you detest him?
Nope, Musimba is a good man. Why you detest him?
Nope, Musimba is a good man. Why you detest him?
Kci – don’t be feeble but stand firm and discuss if any, the government’s coronavirus bailout package for local businesses. Brian vines is a failure of a minister but an active actor in the stealing value chain of the Zambian economy.
Only unreasonable and a fool who insults his/her fellow Zambians cos Proflight has grounded its flights and always the first to give unreasonable comments. He must sick in the head. Move out of that stupidity of insulting innocent Zambian s. A *** of a human being. Corona virus is real only fools give negative comments
Kci I agree with you. Is it any wonder why they lose elections? They are a frustrated bunch of losers. I don’t beat about the Bush, I am talking especially about the likes of tarino. Apart from insults what does that useless insignificant subhuman bring to this forum. Very disappointing to think these are the empty tins representing us abroad. I guess this is what happens when you allow ignorant people access to internet. The other day he was talking about being gay like we care about his orientation. As long as he keeps it there we are not bothered. Very dirty boy
This is why religion is always questioned by skeptics. Wht has belief in God done to Edgar Lungu’s government’s attitude towards public assets, rights of other citizens to organize political meetings, govt borrowing etc? Why was a God-fearing govt borrowing beyond its capacity to repay? They always begin Cabinet meetings with a petition or prayer to God to help them in their business of running public affairs, as they do in parliament at commencement of debates. But soon after prayer, they’re taking a decision to harm a citizen’s economic interests. So wht’s point of prayer?