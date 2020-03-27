Proflight has suspended operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline will cease international flights effective from today, March 27, 2020, and domestic flights will not operate between April 1 and April 30.

The airline plans to resume international and domestic flights from May 1 to Lusaka, Ndola, Mfuwe, Solwezi, Livingstone and Johannesburg on a very limited schedule.

“The last two weeks at Proflight have been two of the toughest weeks in the company’s history. We have had big decisions to make and these decisions have not been easy,” Corporate Director Chitalu Kabalika told staff this week.

“We hope to resume normal operations by July 1 but we do not know yet whether this will be possible. When normal operations do resume it is likely to be with very reduced frequency especially on tourism routes,” he said.

Proflight would like to assure all passengers holding Proflight Zambia tickets that there is no need to contact the airline immediately.

Passengers holding an unused ticket will be able to use the full value of the same ticket to travel within 18 months of ticket date and all change fees and re-route fees will be waived.

Those who no longer wish to travel will be allowed name changes on unused ticketed. Names changes will not be permitted on partially used tickets.

For more information please see the COVID19 Policy on the Proflight website or call the Proflight Contact Centre.

In the interim the airline will continue to operate charter and cargo flights within Zambia and regionally for as long as borders remain open.

Proflight’s airport offices, head office and Southern Sun office will be closed to the public from 1 April until further notice but the Contact Centre will still be available via phone, whatsapp and email.

Passengers can access booking and flight information at www.flyzambia.com.

