When a Zambian couple that travelled to France were reported as the first officially tested victims of the Corona Virus in the country, the Zambian social media machinery went full throttle to insult them, instead of taking a compassionate stance for the couples’ situation. The couples’ pictures were uncontrollably shared all over social media by many Zambians that took it so personal, without considering the trauma the couple were going through. Of course, a lot would argue that the couple were irresponsible to have travelled abroad during this period. Nevertheless, in critical situations like this, how one contracted the disease is immaterial, but how the disease could be contained, and how the victim could come out of danger as quickly as possible without endangering others matters most.

The above mentioned could just be a tip of an iceberg because during the same period, it is possible there was a great number of Zambians and Zambian residents that went in and out of the Corona Virus affected countries. This is because at that time, there was no strict government blueprint to deter people from taking non-essential trips abroad apart from some scanty lip-service advice. Consequently, there is a big chance that the people with the Corona Virus in the country are many, also, considering how the numbers are increasing by day. But, because of the abuse that is coming with being tested positive, many people may be shunning going for medical testing, lest the Zambian community abuses them. The current social environment in Zambia can make people fake not to have the virus just because of being scared of being labelled as “the one with the Corona Virus”.

Subsequently, the Chinese that self-quarantined himself\herself at a working place in Zambia did not report his\her predicament to the medical authorities probably because of the fear of how the Zambian public was going to react in case he\she tested positive for the Corona Virus. It is common knowledge that the people that are spreading the Corona Virus domestically within countries are the people that do not even know that they are carrying the virus. Therefore, to intervene on this, people should be willing to go for medical tests, especially when they are feeling any of the signs that have been established by the medical experts.

However, with the kind of an abusive culture that Zambia is slowly building, the chance that people that have interacted with Corona Virus victims, and are feeling the signs will go for medical testing is slim, as they are thinking twice of being open about it. The Zambian authorities should be more proactive in creating a conducive environment where people can freely test without being stigmatised, worse still, abused. Currently, the Zambian government is not emphasising on this when giving daily updates on the Corona Virus and the corresponding measures being implemented. Instead, there is some kind of intimidation from the authorities, making people have a certain amount of fear, than the willingness to test openly that can lead to containing the disease as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, Zambians with diverse views that have contributed their take on the Corona Virus pandemic have received insults left, right, and centre. The politicians, and other health, religious, educational, and social commentators that have contributed their thoughts around the virus have highly been abused by a large section of the Zambian community at home and abroad, especially on social media platforms. Zambians should realise that, these are unprecedented times that call for every effort, and every contribution towards containing the virus, as there is no one method to contain the situation.

Creating light moments in times of calamities such as this period is important, however, it should not be in form of abusing the victims and creating unnecessary stigma around the disease. Social media and other online news spaces in Zambia are not being utilised positively to help with the situation, but being used as tools to abuse those that are willing to contribute their diverse thoughts. The readers on the aforesaid media spaces are not only propagating abusive feedback to people and authorities trying to help the situation, but unfortunately also using it to peddle unsubstantiated rumours on the emergence and prevention of the virus. Therefore, the Corona Virus frenzy is slowly cultivating a culture of prejudice, stereotype, discrimination, and even xenophobia in our communities in Zambia, unless the authorities deliberately intervene.

Look at how the authorities put the Cholera victims in Heroes Stadium, and then exposed them to both local and international media during the last Cholera outbreak in Lusaka.

From a general perspective, the Zambian authorities should avoid putting the Corona Virus victims on the spot by protecting them as much as they can. Look at how the authorities put the Cholera victims in Heroes Stadium, and then exposed them to both local and international media during the last Cholera outbreak in Lusaka. This caused a lot of panic among the victims, and actually made some victims not to report their cases to the medical authorities for fear of being put on the spot, and attracting unnecessary stereotype and prejudice from the members of the public. Against this background, there is need for the authorities to devise ways to protect the privacy and integrity of the victims in a society that has built negativity towards people affected by the Corona Virus and other ailments that can easily position victims in a negative limelight.

After all, Zambia has had the HIV/AIDS epidemic that ravaged the country in recent years that it can learn massively from. It is common knowledge that, one of the reasons Zambia failed to contain the HIV/AIDS epidemic was because of the stigma and discrimination that was attached to it, especially in the early stages of the disease. People could never come out in open if they discovered or suspected that they were HIV/AIDS positive because of the fear of being discriminated and rebuked by society, including some immediate family members. This situation made the HIV/AIDS to get worse by day because people were scared to be tested, later on put on some treatment, as they kept spreading it unknowingly.

Here we are as Zambians, back at the same stage, but only with a different virus. Are we going to walk the same path, when we know that this path is a wrong one based on our experiences with the HIV/AIDS? We can do much better this time around. We should instead help spread kindness and support to each other, and to the victims, so that together we can contain the virus. We need to enlighten individuals and groups peddling negative views that can instigate a form of discrimination and fear in the victims and the Zambian society at large. Therefore, let us all fight the Corona Virus, and not the people purported to be carrying it, or the people trying to fight it from different medical, social, economic, political or academic fronts.

By Kabanda Mwansa

The author is a Zambian social commentator and a PhD research fellow in the Faculty of Social Sciences at Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences.



[Read 2,773 times, 2,773 reads today]