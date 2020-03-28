Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has advised Information Minister Dora Siliya to follow values and principles espoused in the Constitution of Zambia when dealing with the Prime TV Coronavirus fallout.
Mr. Sinkamba said government leaders should not use emotion to resolve issues but exercise executive authority in a manner compatible with values and principles espoused in Articles 8 and 90 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment of 2016.
“You see, only three weeks ago, the President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressed Parliament on implementation of national values and principles, and he emphasized the need for all of us as the nation to uphold these tenets in all our everyday work. So, one would expect that his ministers, who were in the House on the material day, paid attention to the president’s counsel. But alas, it appears that counsel fell on deaf ears.
“The Minister needs to be reminded once again that executive authority derives from the people of Zambia, and should be exercised in a manner compatible with the principles of social justice, and for the people’s well-being and benefit. This is what Article 90 stipulates.
“The ministers should also be reminded that democracy, constitutionalism, equity, social justice, equality, non-discrimination, good governance and integrity are some of the key tenets espoused by Article 8. So, each and every minister must muster these tenets.
“But from the manner in which the decision to blackout Prime TV was made by the Minister of Information Dora Siliya, it is very clear that these tenets are amiss in her conduct when dealing with the public. It is canonical that government leaders are guided by national values and principles espoused in Articles 8 and 90 of the Constitution every day. They need a small booklet on these values and principles to refer to in all their deeds,” Mr. Sinkamba stated.
But to banish the TV crew from covering all government events is unconstitutional and therefore illegal. It is purely an insult to Articles 8 and 90 of the Constitution and should therefore be rescinded forthwith,” Mr. Sinkamba said.
Mr. Sinkamba said in a democracy, people are bound to differ on opinions. He added that holding contrary views to government positions should not be misconstrued as enmity but cardinal ingredients of democracy.
“What the minister should have done is to convince Prime TV proprietor on the benefits of free airing of Coronavirus messages, and simply agree to disagree if they failed to convince one another. But to banish the TV crew from covering all government events is unconstitutional and therefore illegal. It is purely an insult to Articles 8 and 90 of the Constitution and should therefore be rescinded forthwith,” Mr. Sinkamba said.
“The other very important observation is that all TV and radio stations are regulated through the Independent Broadcasting Act of 2002. The Act provides for offences and redress mechanisms which must be followed by all, including Government ministries. If the Ministry of Information has a complaint against Prime TV, the procedures set out in the Act must be followed to the letter. I expect ministers to lead by example on the IBA,” Mr. Sinkamba added.
“The last issue concerns the removal of Prime TV from the Top Star platform. This is a digital migration issue and quite disheartening. The background to the digital migration is that Zambia, like other members of ITU, is a signatory to a treaty. Through the treaty, it was resolved that all UN member countries around the world must migrate from analogue to digital services within a specified period. One of the promises by ITU was to give potential entrants to broadcasting greater ease of entry, while viewers were promised many more channels to choose from, with more content. Therefore, removal of Prime TV from the Top Star platforms does not only defeat principles of the ITU Treaty but actually justifies why the public was apprehensive on awarding the digital migration contract to a Chinese company which could be easily manipulated government at will, especially during the run-up to elections ,” Mr. Sinkamba said.
Mr. Sinkamba said he will take up these issues with President Edgar Lungu within the course of next week.
“I am pretty sure President Lungu does not agree with what the Minister of Information is doing. I am hopeful that, as usual, the President will hear me on these issues,” he added.
PF have been waiting for an excuse to ban prime tv from the sesheke by elections when prove tv recorded their savagery and brutality…..
Unfortunately Shawa fell into their waiting trap…..
As I said , after spending $17 billion, PF are still watching for shadows ???
Shameless and embarrassing knowing you have to force yourselves into Zambians after your so called development
The problem with opposition is that they lack respect and do everything for publicity. If you genuinely wanted to advice a senior figure and mother like Dora, you would have contacted her directly and sought to understand the reasons behind her decision rather than just assuming things and trying to take the moral high ground. Can I ask what advice you have for prime TV who were trying to charge citizens for spreading life and death messages about coronavirus? I didn’t think you had anything! It seems hh type of politics have infected the entire opposition. Zambia as it stands does not have opposition. You chaps are making it too easy for me to ensure victory for pf again. I want some competition. Kz
There is no prime TV without the republic of Zambia, but the republic of Zambia can sure continue to exist without prime. So think about that next time you ever think that you are indespensible. Kz
National guidance and principles are meant for you Peter Sinkamba and not govt ministers officials. They can borrow expensive money from the bond markets and avoid far cheaper money from the World Bank and define that as patriotism. Even China’s still borrowing from the WB. It took Trump to speak out for the rest of us to know and begin to question hw a creditor nation such as China was getting WB money and Zambia was going to bond markets.
Sinkamba sees things better than Kambwili.
Ba Peter, I could have accompanied you to state house next week, unfortunately you know I stopped going to Lusaka, city of immorality.
They same people are the first ones to preach about Christian values these PF hypocrites when it suits them…its a total abuse of power without shame, govt had allocated funds for Convid-19 which these thieves would have paid Prime TV without hesitation but because they want to capitualize on this pandemic. Even UK govt pays BBC for any advertisement it does…all those conference halls its converting in hospitals, it is paying double to those prime developers.
Am happy for Prime TV. They are not professional in their in doing things. The apology by Shawa is not genuine. They they behave like an opposition political party. They allow politicians and partisan so called news analysts to insult political opponents in the name of press freedom. So I urge the gov’t and top star not to feel sorrt for tlisten them. They are abusing media freedom. Yesterday their so called news analysts said they want to go to court. Let them go. Lastly if HH means well and loves Zambia let him donate part of his riches to the fight against covid 19.
Prime tv is always willing to host govt officials any time. ZNBC carries one-sided anti-opposition stories without giving the opposition a chance to reply. And that’s professionalism as defined by “Independent” Broadcasting Authority.
Redson Chisenda – What’s a genuine apology? Could you describe it to us? Why do you want Hakienda to donate his richies when you are not doing you part? This is why we never develop you would rather see a foreigner prosper…if your HH decided to go to Ministry of Finance and donate soap like those Chinks would you accept it? You are the same people who will say he is politicking.
You dont even know freedom of speech if it was sitting on your lap…use the internet wisely
If a big buyer decided to stop doing business with you, would you take him to court?
I saw people bragging on this same platform that prime tv had a bigger audience, and that big companies like trade kings pay a lot of money for their adverts, and so the govt can go to hell? Why are you people crying on behalf of prime tv?
Mr Sinkamba has some good and salient points – only constitutional approach,professionalism and justice and NOT emotions or political considerations.
PUT KAIZER ZULU BACK AS PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR. ATLEAST WE HAD SOMEONE RUNNING THIS COUNTRY.
Who really doesn’t know Prime TV’s attitude towards government? Sinkamba be quiet.
Zedian I don’t agree with your sentiments about women. In addition I would like to correct you by saying that I have never been in charge of this country . I remain in government but under a new position of director
i totally agree with you mr sinkamba. anyone would see your points thank you.
Mr Sinkamba you seem to be misguided by reading biasly into the constitutional provisions that you have quoted. You also seem to treat your brother Mr Shawa with a blind eye just because he is in opposition with you. Mr. Sinkamba you need to be level headed when you comment on matters that relate to decisions made by Govt. You have an opposition colleague in the name of Shawa who opposes everything just to get more audience pretty much like M’membe’s post issues.
It is strange that some people tend to hold on to party position even when it not necessary or even when they know it is wrong. Peter has a valid point and it should be as he put it. Leaders must use those values and principles that he has quoted. Peter please educate more people on multi-party democracy. It seems some people think that opposition parties are a nuisance. Please fellow Zambians, our constitution allows for people to belong to a party of choice. Peter has been very mature in the way he addresses national issues, far better than many others. Maybe President ECL must consider him for an advisory position. We can all benefit from his insights. Peter continue being a champion of our fragile democracy. Thanks!
President Sinkamba, don’t our ministers work under “directives”? You don’t think so Me President? And tht is what I keep saying, that this issue of directives will bring oroblems kn the Oresidency as at critical times like this Prine TV case the ministers will simlply wash their hands and claim that they were directed. Because itseems to be accepted practice now, citizens will believe the truant ministers as they lobby and jostle for positions in any new government. The President then is made to look like the villain.
What do you expect from MMD drop outs? This country is headed nowhere with MMD/PF blind drivers on the steering wheel. Try PAC. Kikikiki or GP.
When is the government stopping to deal with clearly partisan ZNBC. It is not the responsibility of Prime TV to air adverts free of charge, whether for corona virus or not. Don’t put a businessman in a tight corner for nothing. Just finding chifukwa when there is none.
Where civil liberties lawyers really fight for the common good as the American Civil Liberties Union does, this decision by TopStar would be challenged in court and any reasonable judge would order its reversal. I actually see something on these lines coming. I won’t mention any lawyer’s name, but knowing the thinking of some lawyers, I don’t even hv to ask to know where they stand on this issue.
“There is no prime TV without the republic of Zambia, but the republic of Zambia can sure continue to exist without prime.” Ba political advisor! That’s a lame excuse! Prime TV pays tax just like any other corporate citizen, so use it to pay for the service!
Why has not government forced your trucking business or private pharmacies to provide free masks and free hand sanitizer?
As leaders, let’s think before making pronouncements!
Please Mr. Sinkamba you’re much respected elsewhere and you know very well, you don’t address the Head of State in the media!! Please adhere to protocols… if the Head of State refuse to see you don’t complain….
Just watched the video of Mr Gerald shawa responding to Information PS malupenga, I cannot believe that anyone can even defend that behaviour in the name of whatever? Mr Shawa behaved worse than a political cadre. The language, the gesture were all wrong for the owner of a prime TV station. Reducing oneself to such levels when you ought to live up to your status is just something else.
This is a political move by PF why remove Prime TV from top star if it’s not a political move government is supposed to be like a mother who corrects it’s children not like what Siliya did this is dictatorship and believe me or not she is operating on instructions and remember people are going to lose jobs there by Prime TV government should try to care for it’s people not long time ago it was the post newspaper workers who suffered.