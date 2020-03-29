Nkana legend Douglas Chiwaya is engaging club star striker Ronald Kampamba on his intention to leave Kalampa.

Sate Sate has publicly announced his plan to leave Nkana when his current contract expires next year saying “I don’t feel appreciated by the club.”

Chiwaya said Kampamba should not rush into announcing his plan to leave Nkana.

Kampamba has in the past complained over Nkana’s alleged failure to meet some contractual obligations.

“I understand Sate Sate has a contract until next year. One year is a long period so he can’t say that now,” the retired striker-cum-defender said.

“I am talking to him over that issue, I want to hear his side of the story,” Chiwaya said.

Chiwaya and Kampamba shared the Kalampa dressing room between 2009 and 2011.

Sate Sate has not seen much game time in recent months.

He has scored two league goals in the 2019/20 Super Division campaign.

Sate’s 18 goals in the 2013 season helped propel Nkana to an unprecedented 12th FAZ Super Division title.

The 2014 Zambia Footballer of the Year and 2013 Golden Boot winner has scored over 68 goals for the Kitwe giants that he interrupted from 2015 to 2016 with a brief stint at Egyptian club Wadi Delga.

