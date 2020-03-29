Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojovic has chosen not to deny the issue of a reportedly unsigned two-year contract with Chipolopolo.

Reports emerged recently that Sredojovic is yet to put pen to paper with the Zambian FA despite being unveiled as their new national team coach in early February.

‘Micho’ would have taken charge of his first game for Zambia against Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this week but all CAF football has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serb, who has also coached Rwanda and Uganda, was briefly in charge of Egyptian giants Zamalek before securing the job with Chipolopolo.

Speaking to KickOff.com from Lusaka, the former Orlando Pirates could not deny that he has still not signed any paperwork for his new job.

“I can only answer technical questions [related to my coaching job]. You can ask that question [about my contract] to the relevant authorities,” says Sredojovic.

Zambian FA President Andrew Kamanga could not be reached for comment.

[Read 137 times, 137 reads today]