Vedanta Ltd says its Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has resigned citing personal reasons.

The resignation will be effective April 5, Vedanta said in a Bombay Stock Exchange filing.

“The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on March 27, 2020, have…taken note of the resignation of S Venkatakrishnan from the position of the whole-time director and director and CEO of the company with effect from the closure of business hours on April 5, 2020, on account of personal reasons,” Vedanta said.

The company said Sunil Duggal, the whole-time Director, and CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, will take additional charge as an interim CEO of Vedanta Ltd. from April 6.

The company further announced the appointment of Anil Agarwal as an additional non-executive director designated as chairman of the company’s board with effect from Saturday.

The board has also re-designated Navin Agarwal as executive vice-chairman of the company’s board with effect from the close of business hours on

