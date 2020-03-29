Vedanta Ltd says its Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has resigned citing personal reasons.
The resignation will be effective April 5, Vedanta said in a Bombay Stock Exchange filing.
“The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on March 27, 2020, have…taken note of the resignation of S Venkatakrishnan from the position of the whole-time director and director and CEO of the company with effect from the closure of business hours on April 5, 2020, on account of personal reasons,” Vedanta said.
The company said Sunil Duggal, the whole-time Director, and CEO of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, will take additional charge as an interim CEO of Vedanta Ltd. from April 6.
The company further announced the appointment of Anil Agarwal as an additional non-executive director designated as chairman of the company’s board with effect from Saturday.
The board has also re-designated Navin Agarwal as executive vice-chairman of the company’s board with effect from the close of business hours on
Its normal. No position is for life. We also need to give the younger generation an opportunity to lead. For example in my case I have left my previous role to take up another senior role. Movements in positions creates opportunities along the chain of command. Rest well mr CEO. Enjoy retirement. Myself I aim to retire in the next 10 years. Kz
This is Indian company, they know its not looking good with covid-19 and they are jumping ship!
They can change CEOs as much as they want but their agenda remains the same – to rip off our resources big time. At least they could show some decency by donating some masks, sanitizers etc. for the hospitals and the Zambian work force.
Did he jump or he was pushed?
The corporate world is not like politics. If the targets you promise the board to achieve are not met and become a moving target, you either jump or get pushed.