Football Icon Kalusha Bwalya’s Lawyers say the appeal to FIFA’s Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has NOT yet been heard and determined.

Bwalya’s Lawyers say it is clear that the FIFA’s CAS has not ruled that Kalusha is NOT eligible to contest the FAZ Elections for the position of President.

The Lawyers say this is contrary to local media reports that Bwalya has lost the appeal at FIFA’s CAS which are totally untrue, false and are only intended to mislead the public.

Bwalya’s Lawyers say this is also to undermine the FIFA’s CAS appeal proceedings currently on-going.

This is according to a statement released to media by lawyers Lewis Nathan Advocates and PNP Advocates.

The Lawyers also stressed that it is important to note that CAS Regulations dictate that its procedures are confidential and Bwalya’s and his team have respected the process.

On Friday, The Court of Arbitration of Sport stated that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Elections can proceed as scheduled on March 28th 2020.

The Court was ruling on provisional measures as requested by Kalusha Bwalya to halt the FAZ Elections until the matter was concluded.

[Read 821 times, 821 reads today]