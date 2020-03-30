Football Icon Kalusha Bwalya’s Lawyers say the appeal to FIFA’s Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has NOT yet been heard and determined.
Bwalya’s Lawyers say it is clear that the FIFA’s CAS has not ruled that Kalusha is NOT eligible to contest the FAZ Elections for the position of President.
The Lawyers say this is contrary to local media reports that Bwalya has lost the appeal at FIFA’s CAS which are totally untrue, false and are only intended to mislead the public.
Bwalya’s Lawyers say this is also to undermine the FIFA’s CAS appeal proceedings currently on-going.
This is according to a statement released to media by lawyers Lewis Nathan Advocates and PNP Advocates.
The Lawyers also stressed that it is important to note that CAS Regulations dictate that its procedures are confidential and Bwalya’s and his team have respected the process.
On Friday, The Court of Arbitration of Sport stated that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Elections can proceed as scheduled on March 28th 2020.
The Court was ruling on provisional measures as requested by Kalusha Bwalya to halt the FAZ Elections until the matter was concluded.
Only P.F aligned thieves have no shame & will continue chancing their arm despite convictions for crimes committed.
Just look at Alpha Omega [email protected] Mukula maWhisky, Kit0tela & Kitalu Kilufya, all believers like Kawalala Kalu K.K, in the P.F philosophy of Nachitolafye’ Mw!bala.
WHAT A BUNCH OF SHAMELESS SPIV’S!!
Galusha Bwanya has no shame, the Katangese is gutless. As Zambians, we are done with thieves!
What has this man really plowed back into the Zambian economy? Does he still want to suck more milk from mother Zambia?
Guys, learn to move on. Unemployment is in part a result of people sticking around needlessly, manipulating and misinterpreting laws and most dangerously suppressing those with newer ideas than yours. Call off your lawyers please. Rest. Do something else.
Kalusha Bwalya you should be ashamed of yourself….by now you should have been the biggest employer in Zambia owning various businesses and enjoying your retirement from soccer instead of still looking for work after 30 years playing professional soccer…shame on you Kalusha
I feel for those supporting Kamanga. Lets not be talking about Kalusha Bwalya here. Kalu is not standing which is good but i have a question for people supporting Kamanga. How can you trust a person who has failed to take the national twice to the Africa Cup of nation?
His ka muzungu will leave him. Real Zambian men can help him service her. She needs a real man. I will gladly watch.