Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has only recorded one COVID-19 case in the last 24:hrs bringing the total number of positive cases to 29.

“In the last 24 hrs Zambia has recorded one new case of COVID-19. We carried out 50 tests in the last 24 hours and only one was positive this brings the number of positive cases to 29 .” He said during a press briefing on Sunday

Dr. Chilufya said the new case is from a Lusaka based Male adult who travelled to Pakistan.

“And the new case is a Lusaka based male adult with a history of travel to Pakistan and returned aboard Emirates flight EK713 on 18th March 2020.” He said .

He added that the patient has since been transferred to an isolation center and all his contacts are being tested in line with standard protocols .

Meanwhile, the Minister has stated that the Previous 28 patients are in two facilities, one in Lusaka and one in Ndola’s Masaiti area.

He says one among the 28 is severely ill but stable while the rest have remained very stable. He added that the one who is severely ill has an underline chronic respiratory disorder and is now being supported with oxygen.

“This Patient is now being supported by oxygen but I emphasize that this is a patient who has been in the care of health workers at a private facility suffering from a chronic disaster. This patient is receiving special treatment at one of our facilities.” Dr. Chilufya emphasized.

He said the patient has both the history of contacts from Pakistan and South Africa.

Globally 30,894 people have died because of COVID -19.

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said his Ministry will continue being alert and will pick positive cases and isolate them for management. He has further called on all Zambians to enhance social distancing among.

He said all Zambians must adhere to the measures which were stipulated by President. Edgar Lungu in his National Address on 25th March 2020 if the pandemic is to be fought.

Meanwhile Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Dora. Siliya has thanked the Church in the country for taking a bold step in the fight against the pandemic.

This was after the Three Church Mother Bodies declared March 28th 2020 as a day of prayer and fasting against COVID-19.

