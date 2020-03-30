9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 30, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association commends government’s move to suspend export duty

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Economy Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association commends government’s move to suspend export duty
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association has commended government’s move to suspend export duty on crocodile skins as part of measures to support the economy amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu on Friday announced various measures that government is undertaking to cushion business from the economic impact posed by the virus outbreak.

“In order to provide relief to businesses, government will suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skins,” Ng’andu told a news conference in Lusaka.

Kalimba Farm Board Chair and Zambia Crocodile Farmers Association Publicity Secretary Bill Thomas welcomed the suspension and noted it came at an opportune time when the industry faced severe challenges and liquidity problems due to the high export duty imposed in the 2019 Budget.

“We are grateful that the honourable minister and the government has listened to industry and seen the wider benefits of easing this burden on the sector,” said Mr Thomas. “This suspension of duty essentially saves the industry from collapse and will go a long way to protecting rural jobs and generating foreign exchange earnings.”
Furthermore it is hoped that in the not too distant future, finished crocodile products will be available for both the domestic, tourism and export markets.”

In January 2020, government introduced a 10 percent levy that required crocodile farmers to pay duty, up front, before they exported their produce. Because of the tax, crocodile skins valued at about US$1.3 million remained in cold storage due to the inability of some farmers to pay the tax; at least two crocodile farms closed and two others were planning to cease operations.

Mr Thomas said that Zambia’s crocodile skins were prized the world over for high-end footwear, handbags and garments, offering employment to at least a thousand people locally. And that, any negative shocks to the industry could lead to job losses, loss of revenue to government and worse, the collapse of the sub-sector.

In 2018, Zambia exported about 31,685 farmed crocodile skins, but in 2019 the exports are estimated to have slumped to 22,000, a third of what was exported in 2015.

The global market for crocodile skins – which are used to manufacture luxury items like high-end footwear, handbags, leather accessories, belts and wallets sold by such companies as Hermes, Gucci, Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton – is valued at about US$100 million.

Crocodile meat is also considered a delicacy in some Asian countries, and is rapidly gaining popularity in the local market.

Crocodile farming is a niche business that in Africa is dominated by Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZesco United in Kamusoko Boost

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association commends government’s move to suspend export duty

The Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association has commended government’s move to suspend export duty on crocodile skins as part of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United in Kamusoko Boost

sports - 0
Zesco United spirits have been raised in the midst of the FAZ league lockdown due to the Coronavirus with news that midfielder Thabani Kamusoko...
Read more
General News

Zambia has recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19 in connection with the Parkistan travel matrix

Chief Editor - 5
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia has increased to 35 after the country recorded six more cases in the last 24 hours. Health...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu conducts an inspection of the flood situation in 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces.

Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has conducted an inspection of the flood situation in more than 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces. The Head of State...
Read more
Headlines

HH wants Correctional facilities and Police Cells decongested in the wake of COVID-19

Chief Editor - 30
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Justice, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Human Rights Commission...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

First Quantum re-routing Zambia copper exports after SA imposes border restrictions

Economy Chief Editor - 15
First Quantum Minerals was exporting copper from its Zambian mines through alternate routes after restrictions were imposed by South Africa. Commenting in an update regarding...
Read more

Vedanta CEO resigns

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Vedanta Ltd says its Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has resigned citing personal reasons. The resignation will be effective April 5, Vedanta said in a...
Read more

Proflight grounds all flights

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Proflight has suspended operations for 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will cease international flights effective from today, March 27, 2020, and...
Read more

Government considering suspending funding to C400 road rehabilitation Projects

Economy Chief Editor - 15
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon Vincent Mwale says government remains committed to funding the C400 road rehabilitation and construction project on the Copperbelt. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]