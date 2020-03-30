Zesco United spirits have been raised in the midst of the FAZ league lockdown due to the Coronavirus with news that midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is able to do light training.

Kamusoko sustained a leg injury in training four months ago on the eve of the December 7 CAF Champions League Group A home game against TP Mazembe that Zesco lost 2-1.

“He is now able to train without his crutches for the last three weeks,” Zesco media officer Desmond Katongo told LT Sports.

“He can walk now without any problem with just that occasional slight pain.

“He had been going to the gym working on the exercise bike but since the Covid19 outbreak has now been restricted to individual training at home.

“So had it not been for the Covid19, we would have probably been saying he is restricted to doing light training with the rest of the team.”

The Zimbabwean midfielder became an instant hit at Zesco this season after joining them from Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

