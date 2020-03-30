9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 30, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zesco United in Kamusoko Boost

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zesco United in Kamusoko Boost
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United spirits have been raised in the midst of the FAZ league lockdown due to the Coronavirus with news that midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is able to do light training.

Kamusoko sustained a leg injury in training four months ago on the eve of the December 7 CAF Champions League Group A home game against TP Mazembe that Zesco lost 2-1.

“He is now able to train without his crutches for the last three weeks,” Zesco media officer Desmond Katongo told LT Sports.

“He can walk now without any problem with just that occasional slight pain.

“He had been going to the gym working on the exercise bike but since the Covid19 outbreak has now been restricted to individual training at home.

“So had it not been for the Covid19, we would have probably been saying he is restricted to doing light training with the rest of the team.”

The Zimbabwean midfielder became an instant hit at Zesco this season after joining them from Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZambia has recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19 in connection with the Parkistan travel matrix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco United in Kamusoko Boost

Zesco United spirits have been raised in the midst of the FAZ league lockdown due to the Coronavirus with...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia has recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19 in connection with the Parkistan travel matrix

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 35. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said that the Ministry managed to...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu conducts an inspection of the flood situation in 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces.

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has conducted an inspection of the flood situation in more than 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces. The Head of State...
Read more
Headlines

HH wants Correctional facilities and Police Cells decongested in the wake of COVID-19

Chief Editor - 28
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Justice, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Human Rights Commission...
Read more
Columns

Effects of COVID-19 Disease on the Zambian Mining Industry

Chief Editor - 4
By Webby Banda CTPD-Senior Researcher (Extractives) The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has observed that Mineral commodity prices have plummeted in recent days...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chiwaya to Confer With Unsettled Nkana Star Sate-Sate

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana legend Douglas Chiwaya is engaging club star striker Ronald Kampamba on his intention to leave Kalampa. Sate Sate has publicly announced his plan to...
Read more

Matete Backs Tokyo Olympics Postponement

Feature Sports sports - 4
Athletics great Samuel Matete has backed the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced on Tuesday that the...
Read more

Shepolopolo Continue To Rise On The FIFA Women’s Rankings

Feature Sports sports - 3
Shepolopolo has continued its quarterly rise for a third successive time and reached the top 100 of the FIFA Women’s Football Rankings. The Zambia women’s...
Read more

FAZ Bans All Club Training Sessions

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ has banned all clubs from conducting team training sessions due to the Covid19 pandemic. Football clubs have been holding limited closed-door training sessions in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]