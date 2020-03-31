News that the Swedish-based Chipolopolo duo Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda have returned to full training with league champions Djurgarden has lifted coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s spirits in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic that has halted World football.

Sweden has implemented a liberal quarantine policy while its neighours and most of Europe have been severely struck by pandemic that has seen players restricted to personal training at home after leagues were postponed.

“Edward Chilufya and Emanuel Banda are in full training at present and this coming Saturday are starting Sweden premier league after the second division kicked off earlier in this week,” Micho said.

“We in football are suffering as well so we need us as leaders to technically generate some positive energy to try and inject this in our players telling them that with discipline, seriousness and responsibility they should not be complacent in this terrible situation.”

Chilufya and Banda kicks off the 2020/2021 season with the defending Swedish champions this weekend away to Orebro on schedule that traditionally runs through the European Summer.

