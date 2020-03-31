The long standing business relationship between the Copperbelt Energy Corporation and ZESCO comes to an end tonight after the expiry of the Bulk Supply Agreement.
Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa confirmed that the deal through CEC was suppling bulk electricity to mining companies and residential customers on the Copperbelt expires at midnight tonight.
Mr Nkhuwa told a news briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday afternoon that after seven weeks of negotiations among officials from CEC, ZESCO and the Ministry of Energy, the parties have failed to come up with a new agreement.
He revealed that the main point of disagreement was CEC’s insistence that it needed a 16 years long term agreement while ZESCO was only willing to accept a one-year interim agreement.
Mr. Nkhuwa said ZESCO had preferred to enter into an interim supply contract with CEC as it was awaiting results of the Cost of Service study which only be ready in November.
He said ZESCO therefore cannot commit to long term agreements before the study is concluded as it may have negative implications on its business.
Mr Nkhuwa expressed regret that negotiations for a new agreement had failed.
The Energy Minister assured that Government not allow any threats to the supply of electricity on the Copperbelt.
He said from 00.01 Hours Wednesday morning, ZESCO will take over the supply of electricity to CEC Copperbelt based customers on conditions on ZESCO’s terms as the utility is the true owner of the electricity.
I hope Zesco becomes profitable after this. They will supply power to the mines at a better margin than under the previous arrangement. Since the infrastructure the power will ne routed to the mines belongs to CEC, they of course be hiring it from the owners. CEC can of course choose to sell it to Zesco and move on to other things such as completing their Kabompo hydro-power project.
Not the end of the world for CEC. Life goes on.
“ZESCO’s terms as the utility is the true owner of the electricity” presumes that there was no need for such an arrangement in the first place…..lets see how the true owners of electricity perform
KZ, your defacto president Davies Mwila appointed ministers to conclude Zesco – CES negotiations. This type of incompetence is stressing up the energy supply industry. When we tell you that you need outside expertise to manage national issues, what value does grade 7 failure Mwila add to PF regime? Your boxed environment is a danger to the nation. Is the absent president aware that his authority is being undermined by you in particular.
Where are the team of PF Energy technocrats Davis Mwila and Aunty Dizzy who were going to look into this..really laughable….ZESCO should just be unbundled, I dont think CEC’s clients will take ZESCO seriously as CEC had a contract with ZESCO to supply. I am sure PF vultures are cycling trying to see how much commision CEC was making so they can pocket all of it and ZESCO get nothing we the Zambians lose out.
The company is dominated by sympathisers of a known political party. This company sales electricity it does not own at high price and channels some of its profits to a known opposition party.
CEC is just a middleman. We do not need such middlemen in the supply chain. They should go and start producing their own electricity.
Sad. This is what they just wanted. More job losses and bad management coming to CB
Remember how Zambia Airways died? Watch this CEC debacle in a few years. These politicians driving us into the ground will be gone and buried while you will be celebrating bringing – I don’t know – Eskom or something to revive CEC. Mark my words. History doesn’t repeat itself; fo.ols keep multiplying from generation to generation.
blanc – Apply the same method to Crude Oil procurement …you will see how the elite in the ruling party will object!!