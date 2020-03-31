Economist Chibamba Kanyama has urged Zambians to prepare for hard times ahead in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mr Kanyama said government should manage the impending lockdown which many people are proposing carefully.
He said pictures coming from South Africa of citizens queuing up at malls confirm his fears of a complete lockdown without social analysis of impacts by social scientists.
“Those queues have potential to exacerbate what we are trying to avoid. Where people live hand-to-mouth, total lock down can be dangerous,” he stated.
“Even without the coronavirus hitting this country at the level it has in the West (and we pray it does not spread), lives of people in this country are beginning to take a toll-order,” Mr Kanyama said.
“Entertainment centers closed, restaurants and hotels nearly closed, tourism in lockdown—-people should be prepared for the really hard times,” he said.
Mr Kanyama said leadership should help people prepare themselves adequately so that they remain positive as they find new ways of survival.
“Without doubt, a lot of people will lose jobs or go many months without salaries. This alone has implications on other things: food, rent and school fees.”
He added, “I am very sure that under these circumstances, a country should learn how to suspend obstructions or non-essentials. Politics, for example, should no longer be prominent in any way during this period because we have one big enemy who should bring us together as a nation.”
He said the coronavirus knows no political party or ethnic group and that is why it invaded the palace in England.
“It’s time for dynamic leadership at all levels, including from the business community. We are in it together and we must come out of it together.”
I agree with Mr Kanyama that implementing an economic & social lockdown will have severe implications on our soceity here in Zambia.
I believe government needs to implement a thorough & comprehensive sensitisation program to inform & educate our people of the true facts of this deathly virus. The people need to see the President & everyone involved wearing masks, washing their hands, exercising social distancing. Wd cannot have the President flying around the country just talking about Covid – 19 but actually doing what he is preaching. The Ministers giving daily briefings need to be wearing masks etc – unhesitatingly the people see our leaders demonstrating what they are preaching – the people will continue to say that it’s a rich mans disease & they are immune to it.
From our street…
Anorld I believe you watched the interview by WHO were they addressed the issue of wearing masks.You are not suppose to wear a mask if you are not sick, only a sick person can transmit a virus.You can only wear a mask if you are taking care of a sick person,if you have symptoms you can also wear a mask ,and there is no scientific proof that wearing a mask will protect the general public from infection.
There is need for God’s intervention Convid-19 if not two things might to people die of the virus or die of hunger
The right decision is dependant on the timing of making that decision, as there is no such a thing as the right decision in this case. Should the country go for remaining in the current state, we stand a better chance of sustaining some level of economic activities and peaceful. However, on the disease front we should pray for God’s hand and favour to issue we win or make positive strides in the direction of limiting local or community level transmissions. As a country we should come out as one and design our own intervention and drive the country in a direction which best suits us a nation and not just copying from other countries and especially not the developed countries. We should think health first and economy second, while recalling that the two co-exist anyway, a true catch 22…
We need to remain united as one people, let us support each other financially where we can and be sure participate in spreading correct information across societies.
Doesn’t matter how much time you give ,some people will still cry of not enough time to prepare even after 2 months warning.Meanwhile COVID-19 will be making deeper inroads all that time.
This is a sensible response to Trible HH, you can sensibly debate this comment by Chibamba Kanyama and hence guide government and the President in these trying times, not that chibuku noise from Sunday picnic ati PF Media director.
Chibamba is dead right. There is absolute need to strike a balance between health and economic concerns. The majority of us Zambians survive as hustlers, surving on hand to month practices. Already the closure of those kontama restaurants and tarvens is taking its toll.
Just your words exude leadership above pettiness. Your are spot on, covid-19 should unite us and politics should be suspended. Opposition should sit together and engage grz and assist where they can. Wise words, Chibamba.
Zambia with its own problems. All lock down everywhere in the world has economic implications, so what is special with Zambia. Just say your level of poverty is beyond redemption. So continue compromising and you will perish.
Exchange rate of Kwacha to some currencies
USD K18.0684
GBP K22.3651
EUR K20.0099
What is there to protect if the kwacha is already tumbling down like this?
Hh amona boris anya ichisushi nayena ati tunye.
are the two Economists not contradicting themselves? A house divided by 2. thanks for the advise though