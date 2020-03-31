9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Limulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Rural News Limulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Limulunga residents have been urged to seriously take preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the area.

Limulunga District Commissioner Maurice Litula said in a speech read for him by the District Administrative Officer Allan Simakando that people were not observing social distancing.

Mr. Litula said during the district epidemic preparedness stakeholders’ meeting that the behaviour of some people was contrary to the directive from the Ministry of Health.

He therefore appealed to line departments and stakeholders to enforce measures holistically.

And Mr. Litula has announced the cancellation of unessential travels outside the district adding that social visits and patrolling shopping malls should be minimised.

He has also called on public institutions to maintain hygiene by providing sanitizing facilities for their staff and visitors.

Mr. Litula said the department of health and the council should spearhead sensitization to the communities.

Meanwhile, Limulunga District Disease Surveillance Officer Vincent Siaziyu disclosed that the Nang’oko health post has been earmarked to be an isolation centre for patients with moderate or severe symptoms of COVID 19 in the district.

Mr. Siaziyu said those that will test positive to COVID19, they will be ferried to Mongu district hospital, which is the provincial treatment centre.

He has since urged people in the district to distance socially, cook meat thoroughly and avoid being touching their faces.

He further urged people to adhere to all precautions and to seek medical attention whenever they fell unwell.

And the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has closed court sessions as a preventive measure against COVID 19.

And Western Water District Manager Francis Nakweti said the utility company will not disconnect water supply residences following a directive from the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.

Mr. Nakweti said the company has also increased water rationing hours from three to six hours in the district.

[Read 209 times, 209 reads today]
Previous articleMr Hichilema’s Immediate Lockdown Prescription would Hurt the Masses
Next articleChinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

2 COMMENTS

  2. Let them be warned that when the authorities swing by they will regret not listening to government advice. Guys we are only trying to save your lives.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Many Katete residents resist COVID 19 preventive measures

The regulations that the government has set up in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Revenue Authority to undertake a Tax Compliance Audit on Copperbelt Based Millers

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) will undertake a tax compliance audit on Copperbelt based millers as soon as the list of those that...
Read more
Rural News

Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

Chief Editor - 0
Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control street vending in the district. ...
Read more
Rural News

Limulunga residents ignoring COVID 19 preventive measures

Chief Editor - 2
Limulunga residents have been urged to seriously take preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus...
Read more
Columns

Mr Hichilema’s Immediate Lockdown Prescription would Hurt the Masses

Chief Editor - 16
By Sunday Chanda We are very disappointed with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema's insensitivity to the realities of the Covid-19, all in his quest to sound relevant. At...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chinsali market traders want vendors out of streets

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Traders at new Chinsali market have cried foul over the alleged failure by the local authority to control street vending in the district. ...
Read more

Let’s Work As Team On Prevention Of COVID-19, MTC Urges Stakeholders In The District

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Monze Town Council Secretary Benson Bweenje has called on stakeholders in the district to work as a team in complying to the besic information...
Read more

DMMU deploys officers to Kaputa

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says officers have been deployed to deliver aid to the flood victims in Kaputa District in Northern...
Read more

Vincent Mwale distributes hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
Chipangali Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Mwale has launched the distribution exercise of hand sanitizer and soap in his constituency as a way...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 209 times, 209 reads today]