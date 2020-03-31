The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) will undertake a tax compliance audit on Copperbelt based millers as soon as the list of those that have an agreement with the government is cleared by the Commissioner General’s office.

ZRA Indirect Taxes Acting Commissioner, Shadreck Kachusha said the authority will undertake the assignment where it will look at all interests of the nation.

Mr. Kachusha said during a meeting that was called by Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola yesterday that once the list of millers under the tripartite agreement with the government is cleared, the authority will ensure that a thorough job whose outcome should be a win-win situation is done.

And Mr. Mwakalombe said it was a pit that some millers in the province have allegedly resorted not to be issuing sales invoices to the clients, a situation he said is robbing the government of resources.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwakalombe said the government is not just losing money through the exploitation of consumers due to escalated prices of mealie meal but also through tax evasion.

He said the government will not hesitate to revoke trading licenses for millers that will be found wanting.

He described the behaviour of millers as tantamount to criminal.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe said there are 11 millers that are under the tripartite agreement in the Copperbelt province.

Yesterday, the Copperbelt Province Minister called on ZRA to conduct a thorough audit on tax compliance on Copperbelt based millers.

