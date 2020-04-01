By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
At this moment, the Zambian public is entitled to treat with the highest contempt and distrust the infection figures thus far given by the PF administration – the culture of lying and deceit under the PF regime must be dealt with now.
The fight against COVID19 cannot and must never be anchored on lies and deceit.
The fight to beat COVID19 is a battle of honest conversation and open disclosure so that the public must identifiably know where the primary risks are.
The revelations today by Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, that some high ranking government officials and permanent secretaries are currently under quarantine for COVID19 and yet clear attempts are being made by the PF administration to lie about this vital information, and patently looking to keep this information a secret, is not only an injury to the integrity of the fight against COVID19, but also an indictment of the culture of lies and deception upon which this government is founded and now thrives.
Zambians have known for a very long time, that the PF governments is addicted to lying about important matters to the Zambian people. This is the same government that has lied on the record about the cost of Fire Tenders, Ambulances, failed to account for over $1.5bn of Mukula revenue, failed to account for close to $4m of social cash transfer funds and allowed government officials to extract close to K5bn out of this economy through corruption and money laundering – as per FIC report of 2018.
It is disgraceful, that at a time when the country is looking for unity and honesty around the fight against COVID19, the PF administration is in the forefront to peddle lies about who actually has fallen victim to COVID19.
They are happy to disclose the nationalities of other individuals and almost peddle hatred and dissent against these individuals all for contracting a disease. We have seen individuals of Indian origin being ridiculed, as has been Chinese nationals, after being branded as the primary carriers of COVID19 in Zambia. What Zambians may not know is that COVID19 may actually have been brought to Zambia by our own indisciplined government officials whose lack of sound judgment is now an existential threat to all of us.
The biggest enemy Zambia and Zambians have now is not even COVID19.
Our biggest enemy is a PF regime that thinks it can survive and thrive on lies.
How can we trust that all the monetary donations we are receiving for COVID19 will be accounted for when the PF regime cannot be trusted with giving very basic information about who is infected? These high ranking officials had contact with their PAs, drivers etc. Have these individuals been tested for COVID19? Have their families been tested?
Dr. Chitalu Chilufya must be given 24 hrs to disclose the identities of the government officials under quarantine or he must resign his position as Health Minister for lying to the Zambian people.
Please note Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, his closest officials, Prince Charles among prominent officials, were honest enough about their health status on view of COVID19. What is so incredibly special about some pampered, overpaid Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in Zambia?
Thank goodness none of these individuals will be evacuated anywhere for treatment.
What a disgrace of a government.
Let’s put politics aside in this trying moment. Let us encouraged each other on prayer which is very important for our country right now.such information may cause panic to the public. so let the government do there job and let us follow the measures.
#staysafe COVID-19 is real
Where is Edgar Lungu? Does he have coronavirus? Disclose names of PS and high ranking government officials with coronavirus. Why hide their names? After all, none of them will be evacuated to anywhere. Just so you know, coronavirus is an EQUALIZER. It does not care whether you’re a king, president, minister, permanent secretary, a cadre, rich , poor or a pastor.
All people are special and we are not interested in individuals who are positive with COVID-19 but rather how we are going to fight this common enemy.
So stop wasting time trying to blame the govt by not reviewing the names of govt officials who are positive,all we looking for is the number to show us the way to go.
Please fellow country men and women COVID-19 is real and time of finger pointing is should not be entertained ,politics aside.This is the time to bring our heads together and fight this common enemy we have in our midst.
The request to review government official has no substance. COVID-19 is not a choose pandemic. Let us be serious with certain matters. Put politics aside. Why politicising every issue you Zambians. Give reasonable comments not just appearing on social media by issue unwarranted and half baked comments. We need no politics now. Take it or leave. Here civility is cardinal.
COVID-19 as no barrier, it knows no person let us fight this pandemic with the same spirit.4get about knowing who is sick because next time it will be yourself.If USA alone the figures that are coming are conflicting what about us.Are you telling me as at now there are only 3 cases of COVID-19 in Botswana, and this country as gone on lockdown? Come on let us be real.So the most important thing is how we gona fight this pandemic stop talking any how yapping yapping yapping .
This man is useless.
Anthony Bwalya I know even your fellow UPND members are laughing, You ask for the names of quarantined PSs and Directors, You never asked the names of other people. Let’s be fair disease does not choose. Next time if will you will be you would you like your name to be published you’re in newspaper. I will not be surprised if you suggested to have a list of all people who are HIV positive. LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOUR AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF
We don’t need the names of the sick , but we need the real numbers and its alot higher than what PF tell us, and forget all this rubbish of prayers we need to take action.