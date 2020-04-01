New Buildcon coach Kelvin Kaindu is seeking to lift the FAZ Super Division side out of relegation.

Kaindu was this week given the mandate to coach Buildcon for the remainder of the 2019/20 season with Boyd Mulwanda as his assistant.

The team is fourth from the bottom of the 18-team league table with 25 points from 23 matches played.

“It’s never an easy decision to join a team that in the relegation zone but I think if you have foresight, you believe and have faith and everybody puts in their efforts, I think we can try and probably survive,” Kaindu said.

Buildcon have six wins, seven draws and ten defeats.

“Our primary target is to put all our efforts together – praying and having faith that we will come out of relegation. We will try and motivate the players, change the mind of players to fight on until the last game,” he said.

Kaindu, the former Power Dynamos trainer, bounces back into coaching three months after his dismissal at Zanaco where he served as an assistant to Mumamba Numba.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]