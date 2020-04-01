The Victoria Falls (Mosi oa- Tunya) shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been closed to the public on the Zambian side as countries struggles to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.
Zambia’s National Heritage Conservation Commission confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
In a letter addressed to Livingstone Tourism Association, Commission Regional Director, Oliver Kandyata, explained that the falls has been closed until further notice.
Can Victoria falls be shut down? mmmmmm what is the author trying to say please come clear on this one what kind of the heading is this.
It is called ZAM-ENGLISH
“Zambia shuts down business around Victoria Falls” would have been more appropriate.
Lusaka Times please Victoria falls cant be shut down….its not man made……access has been restricted just like any other tourist attractions in the world……no human has the powers to shut down Victoria falls…impossible