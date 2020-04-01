The Victoria Falls (Mosi oa- Tunya) shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been closed to the public on the Zambian side as countries struggles to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zambia’s National Heritage Conservation Commission confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Livingstone Tourism Association, Commission Regional Director, Oliver Kandyata, explained that the falls has been closed until further notice.

