Wednesday, April 1, 2020
General News

Kalumbila mine donates towards fighting COVID-19

By Chief Editor
Kalumbila Minerals Limited (KML), a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals, has pledged to donate in-kind over K600, 000 towards combating the coronavirus in Zambia.

KML Assistant General Manager, Junior Keyser has also pledged to provide the necessary health support that shall fall within the means of the mining firm.

“I wish to assure you that we are together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and we shall provide the necessary health support that shall fall within our means as and when need arises. Our earnest hope is to see our country Zambia walk through these hard times with manageable social and economic impacts,” he said.

Mr. Keyser said this in a letter made available to the media yesterday by Kalumbila District Commissioner, Robinson Kalota following his recent request from the mining company for assistance in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

He stated that KML has pledged to donate in-kind 50 percent (K620, 201.25) of the total district epidemic preparedness and response budget pegged at slightly over K1.2 million.

“The decision to donate in-kind was motivated by our stringent internal corporate auditing procedures. The pledged donation shall be accessible through the Trident Foundation Limited (TFL) with immediate effect,” he said.

He said the donation will cover personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare service providers, consumables for epidemiological investigations and active surveillance, medical supplies and laboratory consumables, public health consumables, public road user screening requirements, fuel for distributing materials within the district as well as preparedness needs for potential worst-case situations.

Mr. Keyser said KML is currently providing support through sensitisation support in 12 communities in collaboration with the district health team.

This is done though distribution of awareness material, provision of fuel for contact tracing being coordinated through the provincial health team and transportation of samples to Lusaka for analysis.

And Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota has appreciated the gesture by the mining company.

Mr. Kalota said the fight against COVID-19 is a responsibility for everyone even if government through Ministry of Health is leading.

“This fight can only be won if we all adhere to the guidelines set. I am very delighted by this gesture as it shows that we can achieve by working together,” he said.

Mr. Kalota has since called upon other stakeholders to emulate Kalumbila mine and Mei Mei Limited who also recently donated assorted hand washing basins, liquid soap and face masks.

