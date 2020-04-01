UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians not to stop talking and educating each other about COVID 19, even amidst criticism by those whose task is to disparage and denounce every worthwhile effort to halt the advancement of the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema has noted with regret that some people are criticizing and disparaging worthwhile effort to halt the advancement of the pandemic.

He said whether by various vehicles of social media or by performing arts, news must be spread about COVID-19.

Mr Hichilema has urged Zambians to play catch up with the cold hard facts of COVID 19, because lessons from other nations that were once where Zambia is, are visible and available for free use.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has formed a social fabric of humanity and has become a glue which holds society together, one which has helped shape socially cohesive communities despite the disease’s devastating consequences.

Mr Hichilema said the COVID 19 has offered humanity a ‘highly accelerated life test’ in which to fact check resilience and resolve as brothers and sisters’ keepers.

