UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians not to stop talking and educating each other about COVID 19, even amidst criticism by those whose task is to disparage and denounce every worthwhile effort to halt the advancement of the pandemic.
Mr Hichilema has noted with regret that some people are criticizing and disparaging worthwhile effort to halt the advancement of the pandemic.
He said whether by various vehicles of social media or by performing arts, news must be spread about COVID-19.
Mr Hichilema has urged Zambians to play catch up with the cold hard facts of COVID 19, because lessons from other nations that were once where Zambia is, are visible and available for free use.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has formed a social fabric of humanity and has become a glue which holds society together, one which has helped shape socially cohesive communities despite the disease’s devastating consequences.
Mr Hichilema said the COVID 19 has offered humanity a ‘highly accelerated life test’ in which to fact check resilience and resolve as brothers and sisters’ keepers.
Well spoken HH. Zambians need each other now more than ever. Life has a way of bringing people together. Just weeks ago, people were suspecting each other and attacking their own by mob justice and today, everyone faces a common, invisible enemy.
This crisis will seperate the real leaders from those that are only interested in their personal wealth and prosperity. Ye shall know them by their works. Not just their words.
Sick man. Instead of thanking and acknowledging the effort of the government he is busy talking nonsense. Today we have recorder 0 cases. Do you still want us to learn from your master in America and Europe. Should we follow their example on how to cause thousands of death? Be proud as a zambian that we are actually a case study of how to effectively deal with this virus to avoid loss of life. And yet here we have people used to following anything western world do even when you getting it right. Have some self confidence.
HH is right . We need to share as much infor as possible and more importantly how we will redress our economy post the Virus.
My suggestion is that we cancel or postpone 2021 elections. This will help us to stop politiking and fucus on fighting the virus. Secondly , that money meant for the elections including printing of ballot papers will go a long way in re-aligning the economy post the virus.
He didn’t say when he was on HOT FM.As usual he was talking about lockdown .LT reports facts.