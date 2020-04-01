9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Man in court for murdering his wife for alleged infidelity

A 32-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district, who is facing a charge of murdering his wife for alleged infidelity, has appeared in the magistrate’s court for mention.

Justin Kachulwe, a farmer of Shikumbe village in chief Musungwa’s area in Itezhi Tezhi district is accused of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 10 January 2020, in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province, Kachulwe murdered his wife, Fiona Mulube.

When the matter came for explanation of the charge before magistrate Keggan Litia, Kachulwe said he understood the charge.

Magistrates Litia then informed Kachulwe that the magistrate’s court has no jurisdiction to handle his case as it is only triable in the High court.

The magistrates then told the accused person that he will continue appearing in the magistrate’s court until it receives instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit him to the High court for trial.

Magistrate Litia has since adjourned the matter to April 14, 2020 for another mention.

Kachulwe is alleged to have killed Fiona after he found her with another man.

  1. “Magistrates Litia then informed Kachulwe that the magistrate’s court has no jurisdiction to handle his case as it is only triable in the High court”

    Why is above always the case, should these not be referred to the High Court at the first instance? …

