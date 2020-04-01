The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has expressed fear, the Food and Nutrition Security situation will worsen in Lunga district of Luapula Province which is a among the worst hit with malnutrition rate in Zambia due to the flooding that has characterised the area.

CSO-SUN Country Cordinator Mathews Mhuru says failure by the government to quickly clear the water channels has impacted negatively on the agriculture season as maize and cassava fields have all been submerged in water.

Mr Mhuru says his Organisation expect the people of Lunga to harvest nothing this farming season.

He said these floods have left many people vulnerable to hunger and we expect them to start asking for relief food immediately saying this situation could have been avoid had government invested in preventing this calamity through clearing of water channels.

Mr Mhuru said although it is gratifying that President Edgar Lungu took time to inspect the situation and promised to deliver relief food to the affected families, dealing with the root causes of the flooding problem is cardinal in avoiding the situation were people need to survive on relief food.

He said the the current situation should be a wake up call for the Government particularly the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to quickly find resources to run the dredgers to clear the water channels.

Mr Mhuru said it is unfortunate that failure to clear the canals has made flooding a perennial problem in Lunga and has affected not only the agriculture sector but the movement as well.

He said with the Government currently focusing its energies and resources towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Zambian people should consider helping the people of Lunga with food and other requirements to enable them survive this phase in their lives.

Mr Mhuru said the people of Lunga have lost everything and require every form of assistance from food, clothing and others to pass through this stage.

