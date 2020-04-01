The Zambian government has asked banks for proposals on reorganizing as much as $11.2 billion of foreign debt as its debt-service costs rise and metal prices plunge, hurting its economy.
The country “intends to implement a liability management of its external debt portfolio to lengthen maturity and enhance its capacity to meet debt-service obligations,” the finance ministry said in a request for proposals sent to lenders, seen by Bloomberg and verified by two of the recipients.
The advisers’ mandate would include assisting the government in negotiations with creditors, as well as “formulating restructuring plans for loans” where creditors agree, according to the document.
The request for proposals is part of Zambia’s plan to put in place measures to ensure debt sustainability and deal with liabilities that will become due in the medium term, Finance Ministry Spokesman Chileshe Kandeta said in an emailed response to questions.
“The government has no intention of unilaterally restructuring its debt without consulting creditors,” Kandeta said. “The government will respect agreements and use market-based instruments where applicable.”
The document was sent to lenders including Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The ministry also sent it to Greylock Capital Management LLC, an investor in emerging-market distressed debt.
Any restructuring plan will include debt held by multilateral and bilateral lenders, commercial banks, capital-market investors export-credit organizations and others, the document said.
Zambia’s foreign debt amounted to $11.2 billion at the end of 2019.
Zambia’s currency is the world’s worst performer after Brazil’s this year, and foreign-exchange reserves have fallen to a record low and cover less than two months of imports.
Its $3 billion of Eurobonds have been trading at distressed levels, with yields on notes due 2022 rising above 50%. The bonds extended losses Tuesday.
The selected advisers will “review the entire debt-loan portfolio to identify loans that are plausible for liability management,” according to the request for proposals. They will also “formulate restructuring plans for loans where liability management terms have been agreed to by creditors,” and help arrange financing, it said.
Zambia debuted in the Eurobond market in 2012, when low interest rates in the wake of the global recession and the ensuing hunt for yield among investors meant it could borrow more cheaply than Spain at the time.
Two other Eurobond sales followed in 2014 and 2015.
It’s also contracted billions of dollars in loans for infrastructure projects from lenders including Export-Import Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Saudi Fund for Development.
According to experts, it could take up to 3 years for the US and European economies to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis. How much more African economies? We have to be tough. Very, very tough.
It’s hard times calling for desperate measures. Nothing will hold in its original forms now, reforms, alterations, adjustments in quality and quantity are inevitable. My wallet is already in economic downturn – every one else will follow suit, its a matter of time.
I remember Miles Sampa dancing in New York when Zambia got the Euro Bond…. fast forward nothing to show for it and in deep SH.IT
Borrowing is not bad! So they said, and everyone complaining is bitter.
Well we told you it was unsustainable to borrow at that rate and your response was “Sonta Epo Wabomba” now you have also eaten all the reserves for a rainy day that MMD built up…today you are asking for extension.
Nine Chale – When it suits you…you make comparisons with the West, the western countries have worked hard to maintain good credit rating and can afford to borrow where as you have borrowed for building over priced works like Ndola-Lusaka Motorway to name a few.