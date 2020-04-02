9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 2, 2020
2020 Labour Day gatherings cancelled

By Chief Editor
The government has announced the cancellation of gatherings for Labour Day events at national, provincial and district levels.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko explained that this is in response to the Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22 of 2020 aimed at restricting gatherings and also as a responsive strategy for managing any potential outbreak.

Mrs. Simukoko said restricting gatherings will ultimately protect people from COVID-19.

In statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mrs. Simukoko explained that there will be no public gatherings to commemorate the May 1st 2020 labour day celebrations countrywide adding that all outdoor preparations such as marching for the event should be halted accordingly.

She noted that the measures will help lessen the impact of the virus on society and the country’s economy to which the labour force is one major contributing factor.

She said to this effect, holding institutional and company specific events such as award presentation on May 1, 2020 should be undertaken at institutional or company levels in order to recognize and award deserving employees.

Mrs. Simukoko noted that companies and institutions are reminded to submit lists of names of awardees and the nature of awards and incentives to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for record and monitoring and evaluation purposes.

She further announced that her ministry will also continue to update the nation on the measures being implemented in the labour sector to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, President Edgar Lungu announced measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Among the measures put in place are public gatherings such as conferences, weddings, funerals, festivals which should also be restricted to at least 50 people subject to them complying with public health authority guidelines.

Previous articleLet’s support Lungu in fighting COVID-19-Lusambo

