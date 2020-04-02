9.5 C
Tight Fiscal Space has Constrained COVID-19 Response-CTPD

By Chief Editor
By Bright Chizonde Senior Researcher-CTPD

Zambia has been negatively hit by the global spread of the 2019 coronavirus through both external and domestic shocks attributed to falling copper prices, lower tourism earnings, and the implementation of local and regional preventive measures against the pandemic.

The Government has therefore outlined a number of initial economic measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the pandemic on the Zambia economy.

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), however, notes that the tight fiscal space has greatly constrained the Government’s ability to implement effective policies to safeguard macroeconomic stability and standards of living. The outlined economic measures reflect government’s focus on collecting tax revenue at the expense of the collapse of business enterprises.

In his recent address on the impact of the Coronavirus, the Honorable Minister of Finance, Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu MP, stated that as part of the measures taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Government will release K2.5 billion toward reducing domestic arrears to suppliers, outstanding arrears to pensioners and third-party arrears, as well as an additional K140 million towards local contractors in the road sector. On the revenue side, Government will suspend excise duty on imported ethanol, and suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in the mining sector, among others.

CTPD considers these and other measures taken to be insufficient to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. Firstly, it must be noted that the dismantling of domestic arrears towards suppliers and pensioners, though able to increase liquidly, is an obligation and not a stimulus or bailout.

Secondly, Government omitted the most important policy interventions since it failed to outline measures targeting loss in employment and reduced standards of living due to compromised macroeconomic stability. It is expected of Government to reduce selected corporate and personal taxes, and suspend selected withholding taxes, instead of targeting tax changes with the most minimal revenue loss implications.

It is better to lose some tax revenue now while keeping many businesses afloat during the pandemic as opposed to suffering permanent losses in tax revenue due to the widespread closure of businesses.

CTPD therefore encourages the Government to urgently engage the IMF, World Bank and other cooperating partners for support, in order to finance a meaningful economic bailout.

