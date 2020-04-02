The Anglican Church has cautioned members of the public against being deceived by some Pastors who claim to have the cure for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop, William Mchombo, said there was need for people to be careful with fake ‘men of God’ who may be claiming to have the cure for coronavirus.

Bishop Mchombo said this is not the time to be ignoring measures being put in place by health experts because coronavirus is real.

He said in an interview with ZANIS that some pastors, whom he referred to as “Papas” and traditional leaders, should desist from misleading people that they have certain powers that can cure COVID-19.

Bishop Mchombo said witchdoctors should not take advantage of the pandemic in order to make quick money by misleading people.

He said members of the public should work together in order to contain the deadly virus that has ravaged many countries across the globe.

“There is a myth that coronavirus is a curse from God but as a church, we wouldn’t want to say that this is a curse from God,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said the church appreciates measures the government has put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

He said there has been serious responses to coronavirus prevention by the government which needs to be followed.

Bishop Mchombo said the government is conducting screening for coronavirus at every point of entry in the country as a measure to curb the spread of the virus.

He has since appealed to the members of the public to adhere to preventive measures set by the government through the Ministry of Heath to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bishop Mchombo has urged the government to ensure that health workers are well protected from the disease as they are carrying out their duties at COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

He said the health workers need to be protected because they can also contract the virus from the people who they are treating in the hospitals.

