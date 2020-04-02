9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Frustrations force UPND councillor out of party

By Chief Editor
A United Party for National Development (UPND) ward councilor in Chilubi constituency has with immediate resigned from his position.

Bulilo Ward Councilor, Albert Lwanga, has also resigned from the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

In his resignation letter addressed to Chilubi District Council Chairperson and made available to ZANIS in Kasama yesterday, Mr. Lwanga said he has been compelled to resign due to frustrations from his party.

He further accused the opposition UPND of lacking a development agenda and support to its civic leaders.

And when contacted for a comment, UPND Northern Province chairperson Nathan Ilunga said the party leadership was not aware or Mr. Lwanga’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube said the resignation of the Bulilo ward councillor was an indication that the PF has continued to attract more members.

Mr. Fube said President Edgar Lungu’s visionary leadership and pro-poor policies make the PF a party of choice for many Zambians.

