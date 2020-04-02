Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called on Zambians to continue rallying behind President Edgar Lungu as the country intensifies its battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

And Mr. Lusambo has called on people of goodwill to heed President Lungu’s call to embrace preventive measures against the pandemic.

The Lusaka Provincial Minister said when Zambians support President Lungu, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will be won.

Mr. Lusambo said this at his office today when he received donations of assorted hand sanitisers, ethanol sanitizer sprayers, preventive face masks and T-shirts carrying COVID-19 messages on behalf the Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

He has since implored breweries to scale down the production or stop selling beer to bar owners if the presidential directive to prohibit bars and night clubs is to be effective.

Mr. Lusambo is dismayed that some Zambians have continued to disregard preventive measures that are aimed at slowing down the further spread of the disease.

Earlier, Sahara Energy Resources Public Relations Officer Christine Maseka said the company is happy to be associated with government efforts that are aimed at curbing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Maseka said the firm has set aside a provisional budget of K 100, 000 worth of support to government in its bid to contain the disease.

And speaking at the same function, Zhongkai International Limited representative Chen Guiping appealed to Zambians to support government efforts by heeding to professional advice such as minimizing non-essential visits to crowded places.

Mr. Chen noted that the disease is easy to contain provided Zambians take preventive measures as prescribed by the government.

Another firm, ZED ADVERTS Zambia Limited donated T-Shirts bearing COVID-19 messages which are aimed at contributing to sensitization campaigns by government.

