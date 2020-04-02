Former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Rev. Pukuta Mwanza has died.

Rev Mwanza died at Forest Park Hospital in Lusaka.

Rev. Mwanza’s death was announced by current ECZ Executive Director Bishop Paul Mususu.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sad to inform you that Rev Pukuta Njombi Mwanza, Former EFZ ED past into glory this morning at 06:45h at Forest Park Specialised Hospital,” Bishop Mususu announced.

Rev. Mwanza was Executive Director for the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), a position he held from October 2009 to January 2019.

He held academic degrees in Mineral Sciences, Rural Social Development and Organizational Leadership.

In 2018, he became the Executive Director of the Institute for Transformational Leadership (ITL), a non-profit company which he established in Zambia in October 2018.

The organization is aimed at equipping christian leaders for holistic societal transformation.

He authored two books: “A Christian Attitude Towards Suffering and Pain” and “Vision, The Key to Personal Destiny & Organizational Leadership.”

He leaves behind his wife Mrs. Maggie Mwanza and four children, two sons and two daughters.

