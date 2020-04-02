The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has advised government to consider supporting import substitution measures by giving markets the priority to buy and sell locally produced goods in the wake of lockdowns in neighbouring countries due to COVID-19.

ZACCI president Chabula Kawesha observed that as part of the fair regional trade, the country has cases of retail and agriculture products which are imported to compete with locally produced goods.

Mr. Kawesha said with the restrictions in the movements, there is need for Zambia to rethink the supply-chain strategies.

He noted that to this effect, there is need for the government, stakeholders and the private sector in the commerce, trade and industry to develop a comprehensive list of products that should be import substituted at least for the next eight to twelve months.

In a statement made available to the media , Mr. Kawesha advised that all local producers should commit and maintain affordable pricing levels for their products so that the initiative does not end up harming the ordinary Zambians.

“As much as import substitutions tend to serve large economies better, promoting local industries and producers urgently provides several advantages during the current crisis and post-COVID-19 pandemic in terms of quick employment retention and creation, import reduction, and saving in foreign currency that will reduce the pressure on our foreign reserves” he explained.

He also noted that there is need to ensure that in the agriculture sector, the winter crops initiative is implemented on the larger scale to ensure that there is sufficient food for local consumption and exporting to neighbouring countries who will be in need.

He has since called on the Zambia National Service to clear enough fertile land in all the provinces of the country for planting crops such as soya beans, beans, winter maize, and millet among others which the country can depend on in an event of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mass mobilization approach is required at this stage to avert potential hunger and riots due to food shortages. We have spoken of having fertile soils and 40 percent of sub-Saharan waters, thus given this held position we should look at how best to capitalise on this vantage point,” he said.

