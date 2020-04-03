9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
General News

IBA concerned with the way broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News IBA concerned with the way broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Independent Broadcasting Authority has expressed concern with the manner in which some broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients in their line of work.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said Journalism Ethics demand that the public’s right to information should not outweigh the right of victims or suspected patients of COVID 19, to privacy confidentiality and dignity.

Ms Mapoma has guided all broadcasting stations to exercise maximum professionalism and observe ethics in reporting about the patients and suspected persons of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Furthermore, the IBA is calling on all broadcasters to adhere to Section Eight (8) of the IBA Standard Operating Procedures for Broadcasting in Zambia on Privacy, provides that Information which discloses the location of a person’s home or family must not be revealed without permission”, she said

She said similarly, ambushing suspected patients can expose them to stigmatization and violent reactions from the public.

Ms Mapoma said broadcasters must also note that if an individual or organization’s privacy is being infringed, and they ask that the filming, recording or live broadcast be stopped, the Licensee must do so.

She said people that might be suffering from COVID 19 maybe in a state of distress, therefore must not be put under pressure to take part in an interview or any form of programming.

Ms Mapoma has since cautioned media personnel to desist from following persons that are suspected to be suffering from COVID 19 as doing so puts their own lives in danger of contracting the virus.

She said broadcasting houses must heed the call by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya and the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to be professional and avoid violating the suspected patient’s right to privacy.

[Read 65 times, 65 reads today]
Previous articleHabitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements
Next articleMealie Meal Smuggling Syndicate unearthed on the Copperbelt

3 COMMENTS

  2. This is too wide a statement to know what she specifically mean. Maybe she is responding to social media. Prime never mentioned any name of covid patient. However, Boris Johnson has tested positive. In Zambia testing positive is treated as infringement of privacy. Leadership requires openness at times

  3. This is a problem where everyone is scared of being fired.one is either preemptive for his job security or has lost his integrity.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Luanshya Cricket Club faces demolition as Chinese Mine starts constructing open pit mine at Luanshya Sports Club

The information has emerged that the Chinese investor in Luanshya operating Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper...
Read more
General News

Mealie Meal Smuggling Syndicate unearthed on the Copperbelt

Chief Editor - 2
COPPERBELT Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Zambia Police and the Ndola City Council (NCC) have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people have been working...
Read more
General News

IBA concerned with the way broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients

Chief Editor - 3
The Independent Broadcasting Authority has expressed concern with the manner in which some broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients in their line...
Read more
General News

Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements

Chief Editor - 0
Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements, which are often densely populated and have inadequate housing...
Read more
Headlines

Government expresses gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate to COVID-19 fight

Chief Editor - 7
The government has expressed gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate towards the fight against COVID-19. Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Luanshya Cricket Club faces demolition as Chinese Mine starts constructing open pit mine at Luanshya Sports Club

General News Chief Editor - 0
The information has emerged that the Chinese investor in Luanshya operating Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper at Roan Sports Club. The Sports...
Read more

Mealie Meal Smuggling Syndicate unearthed on the Copperbelt

General News Chief Editor - 2
COPPERBELT Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Zambia Police and the Ndola City Council (NCC) have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people have been working...
Read more

Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements

General News Chief Editor - 0
Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements, which are often densely populated and have inadequate housing...
Read more

I was Never Quarantined, I’m COVID-19 Negative and was Cleared- Stephen Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 30
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished media reports claiming he was one of the Ministers that have been quarantined after returning from Namibia...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 65 times, 65 reads today]