Friday, April 3, 2020
Chambeshi river burst its banks, floods damage 212 houses in Shiwang’andu

Chambeshi river has burst its banks thereby flooding the Samfwa road and submerging crop fields in the Northern part of Shiwang`andu district in Muchinga Province.

The overflow of Chambeshi river is due to the heavy rains the district has experienced this rain season.

This came to light when a District Disaster Management and Mitigation team visited Kabanda and other affected areas in various wards of Shiwang`andu.

Shiwang`andu District Council Chairperson Epilius Chisulo said about 1.5 kilometre of Safwa road and the pontoon are flooded, resulting in the closure of operations at Samfwa pontoon area.

Mr. Chisulo said travelers are using boats to cross Chambeshi river while motorists are completely unable to drive through the flooded road.

And speaking on behalf of other villagers, Steven Kangwa of Walima village said the floods recorded this year have greatly affected many households while many crop fields have been submerged and houses collapsing.

Mr. Kangwa has since appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to help the affected people.

Meanwhile, Shiwang`andu District Administrative Officer Christopher Banda said about 86 families have been affected by floods in three wards of Shiwang`andu district.

Mr. Banda said 212 houses have also collapsed besides crop fields being submerged in water.

Previous articleKasenseli youths Mwinilunga district want gold mining rights

