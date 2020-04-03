9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 3, 2020
Copperbelt FAZ Elections Losing Candidate Laments "Camp Campaigns"

Kitwe football administrator Sydney Chalawila has warned that the tendency by some candidates to campaign in groups ahead of the delayed FAZ elections was a catalyst for confusion in the local football governing body.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the elective FAZ annual general meeting that was set for March 28 in Livingstone.

Chalawila, the former Mining Rangers secretary, said it was unfortunate that wrangles among administrators have continued to engulf FAZ.

He said FAZ councilors must learn to elect candidates on merit.

‘There are some councilors who are campaigning in groups. I mean that is a source of confusion,’ Chalawila said.

‘Imagine that candidates from different camps are elected into FAZ positions, can they work together? I believe this is a source of division,’ he said.

‘Leaders should be chosen on merit not on the basis of belonging to a group. I am not going to come out and say I am supporting this one or that one,’ Chalawila said.

Chalawila was a losing candidate in the FAZ Copperbelt elections where Nkana’s Patrick Ndhlovu emerged Provincial Chairman.

Ndhlovu defeated Chalawila together with Bosco John Chilando and Alfred Mwape in the battle for the Kopala football top post.

Previous articleFrench doctors suggest covid-19 vaccine should first be tested on Africans

