Some Africans on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction on a viral video suggesting that Africa should be the first place where coronavirus treatments be tested.
Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at Cochin hospital in Paris, and Camille Locht, head of research at the Inserm health research group, both said on French TV that there was a case for testing out the vaccines in African countries.
“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we be doing this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatments, no resuscitation?” Dr Mira said on TV channel LCI.
“A bit like as it is done elsewhere for some studies on Aids. In prostitutes, we try things because we know that they are highly exposed and that they do not protect themselves.”
“You are right,” Dr Locht responded.
“We are in the process of thinking about a study in parallel in Africa.”
The comments received an angry response on social media, including from former footballers Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.
“I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racist words,” Drogba tweeted.
“Do not take African people as human guinea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting,” he added.
Another twitter user said “It’s 2020 in France & we still see people from Africa as subjects for experimentation.This is what normalized racism looks like.AFAIK,nobody jumped in to counter the arguments, both doctors agreed. Same, the way sex-workers are considered: like objects that can be used for tests.”
“If only Africa would choose better leaders, we would not even need to worry about this happening,” another responded.
We allowed ourselves to be in this situation. Every jim and jack will sh1t on our heads if we do not change. Amini tried.
I suppose, the French doctors feel emboldened to suggest Africa as testing ground, because they know, some African leaders will agree to this without even consulting their citizens.
They are talking about different things. Vaccine is not treatment. The suggestion is for testing treatment medication and the other agrees that a separate group that has no other protection is indeed useful. This is how science works. You need an experimental research to arrive at what works best. The US has already experimented using three different groups of treatment (treatment meaning what you do with each group). The US study already shows that the available medicine for malarian other diseases in different combinations work. What is at stake is the long term effect on the patients as some side effects are just as deadly as the virus induced disease. For medical clearance, time is required for side effects to show, not weeks or months.
I am sure they are already doing it …we have silly Health ministers who will happily even conduct mandatory door to door blood testing and donation just because Bill Gates says so. Many thanks to Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o for standing up…meanwhile some are fighting for FAZ jobs.
It’s a ploy! Coronaviruses has been there for a long time! People are dying from radiation posioning from the 5 G network , the frequency that’s coming off the radiowave towers are locking oxygen molecules up in the bodies that’s why people are having probelms breathing, passing out or suffocating .If you take that vaccination your brains will stop functioning normally , you’ll become dumb as hell and will be used as slaves by the new masters
Zennia – They have already started ..I read something about trials in Senegal.
This is where Nani Chale will come and give us a speech imperialist and a Pan African speech yet his German madam is ….
The last sentence says it all. African leaders should inspire more confidence to assure their people that they’re protected from wicked aspirations. Late president Mwanawasa’s firm stance against GMO maize in Zambia was an example I would proudly narrate to Europeans.
[email protected], this is not a laughing matter. To me, they don’t even deserve to be called “doctors”. Now read analysis above from Nam, and tell me what you think.
Zambians and fellow africans wake , here in Zambia
your health where just doing the HIV testing activity
for the purposes of making afew allowances and who knows
what that testing and equipment that they have supplied
has and doing to you all in few years to come .
it is time to make our own medicines, what education if you cannot create
your own things , wakeup zambia and africa.