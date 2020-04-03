The government has expressed gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Mr Hichilema and the UPND are free to donate to correctional facilities and other institutions towards the fight against the coronavirus.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr Kampyongo said Mr Hichilema is free to donate to any institution of his choice.

He added that even President Edgar Lungu has no problem with anyone wanting to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Kampyongo said he has communicated with the UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka authorizing the donations and is ready to receive the donations on 10th April 2020.

And Mr Kampyongo said he has also acknowledged the proposals made by Mr Hichilema on decongesting correctional facilities and police cells but indicated that this is provided for in the constitution.

Mr Kampyongo said this is not the time for politicking but to work together in order to save lives.

The UPND Leader Mr Hichilema recently said he is ready to work with the Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr Hichilema says he is willing to meet anybody and have a conversation on how to fight the pandemic and save lives.

Yesterday Mr Hichilema flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitizers and other hygiene soaps as part of his contribution towards the fight against coronavirus to needy communities.

