9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Government expresses gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate to COVID-19 fight

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines Government expresses gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has expressed gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Mr Hichilema and the UPND are free to donate to correctional facilities and other institutions towards the fight against the coronavirus.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM this morning, Mr Kampyongo said Mr Hichilema is free to donate to any institution of his choice.

He added that even President Edgar Lungu has no problem with anyone wanting to donate towards the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Kampyongo said he has communicated with the UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka authorizing the donations and is ready to receive the donations on 10th April 2020.

And Mr Kampyongo said he has also acknowledged the proposals made by Mr Hichilema on decongesting correctional facilities and police cells but indicated that this is provided for in the constitution.

Mr Kampyongo said this is not the time for politicking but to work together in order to save lives.

The UPND Leader Mr Hichilema recently said he is ready to work with the Government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr Hichilema says he is willing to meet anybody and have a conversation on how to fight the pandemic and save lives.

Yesterday Mr Hichilema flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitizers and other hygiene soaps as part of his contribution towards the fight against coronavirus to needy communities.

[Read 322 times, 322 reads today]
Previous articleI was Never Quarantined, I’m COVID-19 Negative and was Cleared- Stephen Kampyongo
Next articleHabitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements

7 COMMENTS

  2. THIS IS TH E WAY TO GO, I BELIEVE IN A COUNTRY WERE WE PUT PATRIOTISM AMD MANKIND FIRST. WE HAVE ONLY ONE ZAMBIA, SO WE SHOULD UNITY AS A COUNTRY

    3

  4. Now he is .Before he was not allowed to even visit a market .Where is your donation f*ckin$ Kampyongo? Never mind using tax payers cash and calling it a donation.

  5. The slope has started shaking them out of PF when you start noticing that… they will soon start filling the ranks of UPND and before long Dora will be government spokesperson of the UPND-led government. Life is a biatch pa Zed…

  6. We thank God for this unity. This is how human beings should live. I pray that this becomes a launch pad of how our leaders are going to treat one another. Both leaders in PF and Opposition parties are our leaders and personally it gives me joy to see them work together. If tomorrow PF raises a concern about HH, UPND should never take it as being oppressed equally if UPND expresses a concern about how PF is governing they should not call it bitterness because every Zambian wants the best for Zambia.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Luanshya Cricket Club faces demolition as Chinese Mine starts constructing open pit mine at Luanshya Sports Club

The information has emerged that the Chinese investor in Luanshya operating Luanshya Mines has started digging up for Copper...
Read more
General News

Mealie Meal Smuggling Syndicate unearthed on the Copperbelt

Chief Editor - 2
COPPERBELT Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Zambia Police and the Ndola City Council (NCC) have unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people have been working...
Read more
General News

IBA concerned with the way broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients

Chief Editor - 3
The Independent Broadcasting Authority has expressed concern with the manner in which some broadcasting houses are pursuing suspected COVID 19 patients in their line...
Read more
General News

Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements

Chief Editor - 0
Habitat for Humanity Zambia is urging decision makers to pay urgent attention to informal settlements, which are often densely populated and have inadequate housing...
Read more
Headlines

Government expresses gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate to COVID-19 fight

Chief Editor - 7
The government has expressed gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate towards the fight against COVID-19. Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH starts sending out Coronavirus donations

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday’s flagged off the distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of...
Read more

Pukuta Mwanza’s death saddens President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness at the death of former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Pukuta Mwanza. President Lungu described...
Read more

Lungu gets kudos over recruitment of medical personnel

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for authorizing the Ministry of Health to recruit 400 medical doctors and 3,000 paramedics...
Read more

One Death of COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia, three new cases detected

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Zambia has recorded its first death from the Coronavirus, with 3 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to 39. Speaking during...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 323 times, 323 reads today]